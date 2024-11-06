Eric, Jeff, Styles P and Sheek Louch got together in Yonkers to break down the 2024 crime drama miniseries The Penguin! The series stars Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti and is currently streaming on MAX. There's never been a review show as ridiculous as this - let us know what you think! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Eric, Jeff, Styles, Sheek, Jadakiss and Tony Moxberg got together in Yonkers to answer listener-submitted questions concerning upcoming music, live podcasts, best snacks, footraces, DC vs. Marvel, vegan wine, fast casual dining and much, much, much more! There's never been a review show as ridiculous as this - let us know what you think!

Eric, Jeff, Styles, Sheek and Jadakiss got together in Yonkers to NOT discuss CB4, even though we all agreed we previously would... the ridiculousness that occurs as a result just has to be heard. Let us know what you think!

Eric, Jeff, Sheek and Jadakiss got together in Yonkers to discuss Field of Dreams, the 1989 American sports fantasy drama film starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Burt Lancaster, which was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Score and Best Adapted Screenplay. There's never been a review show as ridiculous as this - let us know what you think!

Eric, Jeff, Styles, Sheek, Jadakiss, Dayzel the Machine and Jae'Won got together in Yonkers to FINALLY discuss the 1993 American satirical mockumentary film starring Chris Rock. We talk 1990s hip-hop, retirement homes, whether revolutions involve marketing, Suzuki Samurais and much more! Plus What's Sheek Mad About and Is Jadakiss Italian!!!There's no review show as ridiculous as this!

About 2 Jews & 2 Black Dudes Review the Movies

2J2BD is the collaboration of comedian brothers Eric and Jeff Rosenthal of ItsTheReal and legendary rappers Styles P, Sheek Louch and Jadakiss of The LOX. Each episode is a dynamic conversation between two sets of best friends who all grew up ten minutes from each other, but under completely different circumstances; the discussions touch on deep, thoughtful and utterly ridiculous subject matter and bring up the most random and fascinating stories. It's amazingly unique and undeniably entertaining.