What No One Tells You About Working With AI

This episode dives into why AI isn't replacing people — it's empowering the people who learn to use it.Juice & Kyle break down:Why “a person using AI will replace you”How to build your own custom GPTs (yes, really)Why high performers are training mentally like athletesHow to turn AI into your 24/7 teammateWhether you're running a business or just trying to win back your time — this one’s for you.🎧 Hit play and learn how to get ahead (instead of getting replaced).#AI #Productivity #Automation #1440Podcast