Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusiness1440 Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
1440 Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

1440 Podcast

1440 Podcast
Business
1440 Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Clarity: The Silent Multiplier
    Confusion creeps in quietly—but it kills fast. In this episode, we unpack how elite leaders use clarity as a competitive edge, featuring lessons from Nike’s Air Jordan pitch and practical tools like Paint Done, Conversation Decoder, and Identity Activation.🎯 Lead with precision. Multiply execution.
    --------  
    14:43
  • BURN THE RULEBOOK
    Netflix flipped the script and built a culture where creativity and autonomy weren’t perks, they were the standard. This episode unpacks how you can do the same.
    --------  
    14:43
  • What No One Tells You About Working With AI
    This episode dives into why AI isn't replacing people — it's empowering the people who learn to use it.Juice & Kyle break down:Why “a person using AI will replace you”How to build your own custom GPTs (yes, really)Why high performers are training mentally like athletesHow to turn AI into your 24/7 teammateWhether you're running a business or just trying to win back your time — this one’s for you.🎧 Hit play and learn how to get ahead (instead of getting replaced).#AI #Productivity #Automation #1440Podcast
    --------  
    14:43
  • EP 8: How To Build High-Performing Teams
    The best leaders don’t try to do it all—they build elite teams that execute.In Episode 8, Juice & Kyle drop a masterclass on building high-performance teams with: ✔️ Satya Nadella’s Microsoft transformation ✔️ Rise Medical’s grit-first hiring playbook ✔️ 3 tools: Role Clarity, Feedback Loops, Team IdentityListen in—this is how you scale without sacrifice.
    --------  
    14:43
  • EP 7: The Power of Saying NO
    Every yes has a cost. Episode 7 breaks down how elite performers protect their time and energy with focus, clarity, and discipline.Inside: ✔️ Steve Jobs’ genius time strategy ✔️ The Hell Yes or No Rule ✔️ Kill Shot Task + Time Audits ✔️ Real talk from Juice about saying NO to prestige for purposeHit play. Make every minute count.
    --------  
    14:44

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About 1440 Podcast

⏳ 1,440 minutes. How are you using them? The 1440 Podcast is for high achievers, entrepreneurs, and leaders who refuse to waste time. Hosted by Juice & Kyle, we deliver short, high-impact episodes on discipline, mindset, and elite-level productivity. Learn from top performers in business, sports, and leadership—without the fluff. If you’re ready to make every minute count and dominate your day, hit Follow now. 🚀
Podcast website
Business

Listen to 1440 Podcast, REAL AF with Andy Frisella and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/7/2025 - 7:18:48 PM