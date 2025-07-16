Confusion creeps in quietly—but it kills fast. In this episode, we unpack how elite leaders use clarity as a competitive edge, featuring lessons from Nike’s Air Jordan pitch and practical tools like Paint Done, Conversation Decoder, and Identity Activation.🎯 Lead with precision. Multiply execution.
BURN THE RULEBOOK
Netflix flipped the script and built a culture where creativity and autonomy weren’t perks, they were the standard. This episode unpacks how you can do the same.
What No One Tells You About Working With AI
This episode dives into why AI isn't replacing people — it's empowering the people who learn to use it.Juice & Kyle break down:Why “a person using AI will replace you”How to build your own custom GPTs (yes, really)Why high performers are training mentally like athletesHow to turn AI into your 24/7 teammateWhether you're running a business or just trying to win back your time — this one’s for you.🎧 Hit play and learn how to get ahead (instead of getting replaced).#AI #Productivity #Automation #1440Podcast
EP 8: How To Build High-Performing Teams
The best leaders don’t try to do it all—they build elite teams that execute.In Episode 8, Juice & Kyle drop a masterclass on building high-performance teams with: ✔️ Satya Nadella’s Microsoft transformation ✔️ Rise Medical’s grit-first hiring playbook ✔️ 3 tools: Role Clarity, Feedback Loops, Team IdentityListen in—this is how you scale without sacrifice.
EP 7: The Power of Saying NO
Every yes has a cost. Episode 7 breaks down how elite performers protect their time and energy with focus, clarity, and discipline.Inside: ✔️ Steve Jobs’ genius time strategy ✔️ The Hell Yes or No Rule ✔️ Kill Shot Task + Time Audits ✔️ Real talk from Juice about saying NO to prestige for purposeHit play. Make every minute count.
