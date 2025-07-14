Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Podcasts
Business
101 Weekly
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
101 Weekly
Valley101,Inc
Business
News
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 8
抢夺全球热钱：美股代币化的新“阳谋”与争议 | 20250713
美股与比特币再创新高、英伟达市值冲破4万亿美元... 当市场陷入狂欢，Robinhood在戛纳掷出一枚炸弹：推出24小时可交易的美股代币化服务，甚至开放OpenAI、SpaceX等未上市巨头股权买卖，股价应声暴涨三倍。这波操作让加密货币终于摸到了“实用化” 的门，然而OpenAI当即狙击，拒绝承认其股权，贝莱德、摩根大通却携万亿资本入场，再加上美国政府推出“天才法案”，全面引爆了链上金融革命。这期视频我们就来解析，什么是美股代币化？为何巨头们有的拥抱，有的抵制？它将如何成为美国金融战的新阳谋？ 【主播】 刘一鸣，硅谷101研究员 【嘉宾】 郑迪，前沿科技投资人 刘沁东（Bruce Liu），美国Esoterica Capital(济容投资)首席执行官兼首席投资官 【101Weekly简介】 「101Weekly」是硅谷101出品的一档轻解读节目，每周由我们的三位主播复盘三个商业热点事件，每期10分钟左右，并请来行业专家来一手深度分析。每周30分钟，轻松了解一周新闻大事件。 【关注我们】 音频版：小宇宙｜苹果播客｜Spotify 视频版：BiliBIli｜Youtube｜视频号｜抖音
--------
11:41
--------
11:41
扎克伯格的“天才名单”：上亿重金能砸出Meta的AI未来吗？｜20250708
Llama 4发布失利后，Meta创始人扎克伯格开始用“上亿美元”的疯狂年薪在硅谷发起新一轮的“AI人才大战”。在小扎“天才名单”上的这十多位来自OpenAI和DeepMind的顶级AI人才组成了Meta的“AI梦之队”，而领导者为什么是年仅28岁的Scale AI前CEO Alex Wang？这支队伍将遇到什么挑战？能改变Meta此前松散的AI研究环境、使其重回大模领先地位吗？ 【主播】 陈茜，硅谷101联合创始人兼视频主理人 【嘉宾】 Bill Zhu：Pokee AI创始人兼CEO、Meta前AI应用强化学习负责人 Ethan Zheng：Jobright.ai联合创始人 田源栋：Meta GenAI研究科学家主任、前FAIR组研究科学家及高级经理（硅谷101播客采访，2024年3月28日 (https://sv101.fireside.fm/151)） 余家辉：OpenAI前感知研究主管、Google DeepMind前高级研究员（硅谷101播客采访，2022年12月15日 (https://sv101.fireside.fm/97)） 【101Weekly简介】 「101Weekly」是硅谷101出品的一档轻解读节目，每周由我们的三位主播复盘三个商业热点事件，每期10分钟左右，并请来行业专家来一手深度分析。每周30分钟，轻松了解一周新闻大事件。 【关注我们】 音频版：小宇宙｜苹果播客｜Spotify 视频版：BiliBIli｜Youtube｜视频号｜抖音
--------
15:38
--------
15:38
时尚女魔头Anna Wintour卸任：数字时代崩塌的时尚权威与“帝王式主编”神话破灭 | 20250707
统治全球时尚界长达37年的“女魔头”Anna Wintour，突然卸任美版《Vogue》总编辑，震动整个行业。这不仅是一次人事变动，更像是一个旧时代落幕：过去的时尚界是一个高度封闭、等级分明的审美系统，如今随着互联网与社交媒体的全面成熟，由少数“帝王式主编”构筑的时尚帝国已然权威崩塌。在短视频席卷一切的今天，谁还有资格定义“时尚”？传统纸媒们又该如何自救？ 【主播】 Yiwen，硅谷101研究员 【嘉宾】 Junjie Wang，前Vogue Business编辑、Vogue Hong Kong专题编辑 【101Weekly简介】 「101Weekly」是硅谷101出品的一档轻解读节目，每周由我们的三位主播复盘三个商业热点事件，每期10分钟左右，并请来行业专家来一手深度分析。每周30分钟，轻松了解一周新闻大事件。 【关注我们】 音频版：小宇宙｜苹果播客｜Spotify 视频版：BiliBIli｜Youtube｜视频号｜抖音
--------
8:39
--------
8:39
“大而美”法案落地，美元、黄金、美股将迎巨变？｜20250706
让特朗普失眠、马斯克翻脸的“大而美”法案，终于在激烈博弈中落地。这不仅是场通宵拉票的政治大戏，更是一场深刻影响美国经济格局的豪赌。它一方面为大企业和富人阶层提供了巨额的税收减免，另一方面却大幅削减了千万普通人的医疗保险和食品补助，被许多人批评为“劫贫济富” 。这究竟是一个能有效刺激经济的妙招，还是一个寅吃卯粮、会引爆未来危机的“空头支票” ？面对激烈的政治博弈，特朗普在法案中究竟藏了什么“小花招”来优先确保自己的任期利益 ？“大而美”法案背后的赢家和输家都是谁？它又将如何深刻影响美元、黄金以及美股的未来走向？ 【主播】 刘一鸣，硅谷101研究员 【嘉宾】 刘沁东（Bruce Liu），美国Esoterica Capital(济容投资)首席执行官兼首席投资官 【101Weekly简介】 「101Weekly」是硅谷101出品的一档轻解读节目，每周由我们的三位主播复盘三个商业热点事件，每期10分钟左右，并请来行业专家来一手深度分析。每周30分钟，轻松了解一周新闻大事件。 【关注我们】 音频版：小宇宙｜苹果播客｜Spotify 视频版：BiliBIli｜Youtube｜视频号｜抖音
--------
9:53
--------
9:53
“AI作弊”公司融资千万：2025年过半，焦虑的资本开始饥不择食了？| 20250701
被哥大退学却获千万美元融资？最近，AI作弊软件Cluely极具争议的故事席卷了硅谷风投圈。号称“AI应用元年”的2025已经过半，AI应用的大规模爆发却仍未到来；另一方面，依然有大量热钱疯狂涌入AI赛道。一级市场和VC团队不再追求技术壁垒和长线增长，而“会营销”的创始团队被资本疯狂追捧。消费端Killer App的踪影难觅，什么才会是AI时代创业的新范式？各大投资机构又为何不再指望IPO了呢？这期视频我们来总结下2025上半年AI圈的投资情况，探讨硅谷顶级基金的投资逻辑，以及AI创业的新趋势。 【主播】 陈茜，硅谷101联合创始人兼视频主理人 【嘉宾】 Jenny Xiao，Leonis Capital合伙人、前OpenAI研究员 【101Weekly简介】 「101Weekly」是硅谷101出品的一档轻解读节目，每周由我们的三位主播复盘三个商业热点事件，每期10分钟左右，并请来行业专家来一手深度分析。每周30分钟，轻松了解一周新闻大事件。 【关注我们】 音频版：小宇宙｜苹果播客｜Spotify 视频版：BiliBIli｜Youtube｜视频号｜抖音
--------
14:51
--------
14:51
Show more
More Business podcasts
I am Charles Schwartz Show
Business, Entrepreneurship
Pitch Me Podcast
Business, Marketing
Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)
Business, Entrepreneurship
The Money Mondays
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Russell Brunson Show
Business, Marketing
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
3 Takeaways
Business, Education, Society & Culture, Courses, Management, Philosophy
Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin
Business, Education, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
MoneyWatch with Jill Schlesinger
Business, News, Business News, Investing
Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)
Business, Investing
CEO Pulse Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Your Money, Your Wealth
Business, Education, Investing
Women at Work
Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
Becoming You with Suzy Welch
Business, Education, Careers, Self-Improvement
Moonshots with Peter Diamandis
Business
Ready For Retirement
Business, Education, Investing
Masters of Scale
Business, Entrepreneurship, Management
The Pomp Podcast
Business, Investing
The Knowledge Project with Shane Parrish
Business, Entrepreneurship
Dare to Lead with Brené Brown
Business
The Economics of Everyday Things
Business
Your Brand Amplified
Business, Entrepreneurship, Management, Marketing
The Canadian Real Estate Investor
Business, News, Business News, Investing
The Iced Coffee Hour
Business, Entrepreneurship
Founders Podcast
Business
The Delighted Customers Podcast with Mark Slatin
Business, Management
The Investor With Joel Palathinkal
Business, Entrepreneurship, Investing
Forward One Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Radical Wealth Plan
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Tutorials
Business Movers
Business, History, Entrepreneurship
Money And Wealth With John Hope Bryant
Business, Society & Culture, Entrepreneurship
Slate Money
Business, Investing
Bloomberg Businessweek
Business, News, Business News
Masters in Business
Business, Investing
Motley Fool Money
Business, Investing
Creating Confidence with Heather Monahan
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Fuel Your Drive by Josh York
Business, Entrepreneurship
We Study Billionaires - The Investor’s Podcast Network
Business, Education, Investing
About 101 Weekly
一周30分钟，轻松了解三条你不能错过的硅谷热点。 「101Weekly」是《硅谷101》上线的一版轻量级的音视频节目，每周由陈茜、一鸣与Yiwen三位主播精心挑选三个商业热点，并请来硅谷的从业者与实干派给大家深度专业的一手分析。 联系邮箱：
[email protected]
Podcast website
Business
News
Technology
Business News
Listen to 101 Weekly, I am Charles Schwartz Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
101 Weekly
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.21.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/14/2025 - 9:53:10 AM