PodcastsBusiness101 Weekly
101 Weekly
radio.net
101 Weekly

Valley101,Inc
BusinessNews
101 Weekly
  • 抢夺全球热钱：美股代币化的新“阳谋”与争议 | 20250713
    美股与比特币再创新高、英伟达市值冲破4万亿美元... 当市场陷入狂欢，Robinhood在戛纳掷出一枚炸弹：推出24小时可交易的美股代币化服务，甚至开放OpenAI、SpaceX等未上市巨头股权买卖，股价应声暴涨三倍。这波操作让加密货币终于摸到了“实用化” 的门，然而OpenAI当即狙击，拒绝承认其股权，贝莱德、摩根大通却携万亿资本入场，再加上美国政府推出“天才法案”，全面引爆了链上金融革命。这期视频我们就来解析，什么是美股代币化？为何巨头们有的拥抱，有的抵制？它将如何成为美国金融战的新阳谋？ 【主播】 刘一鸣，硅谷101研究员 【嘉宾】 郑迪，前沿科技投资人 刘沁东（Bruce Liu），美国Esoterica Capital(济容投资)首席执行官兼首席投资官 【101Weekly简介】 「101Weekly」是硅谷101出品的一档轻解读节目，每周由我们的三位主播复盘三个商业热点事件，每期10分钟左右，并请来行业专家来一手深度分析。每周30分钟，轻松了解一周新闻大事件。 【关注我们】 音频版：小宇宙｜苹果播客｜Spotify 视频版：BiliBIli｜Youtube｜视频号｜抖音
    11:41
  • 扎克伯格的“天才名单”：上亿重金能砸出Meta的AI未来吗？｜20250708
    Llama 4发布失利后，Meta创始人扎克伯格开始用“上亿美元”的疯狂年薪在硅谷发起新一轮的“AI人才大战”。在小扎“天才名单”上的这十多位来自OpenAI和DeepMind的顶级AI人才组成了Meta的“AI梦之队”，而领导者为什么是年仅28岁的Scale AI前CEO Alex Wang？这支队伍将遇到什么挑战？能改变Meta此前松散的AI研究环境、使其重回大模领先地位吗？ 【主播】 陈茜，硅谷101联合创始人兼视频主理人 【嘉宾】 Bill Zhu：Pokee AI创始人兼CEO、Meta前AI应用强化学习负责人 Ethan Zheng：Jobright.ai联合创始人 田源栋：Meta GenAI研究科学家主任、前FAIR组研究科学家及高级经理（硅谷101播客采访，2024年3月28日 (https://sv101.fireside.fm/151)） 余家辉：OpenAI前感知研究主管、Google DeepMind前高级研究员（硅谷101播客采访，2022年12月15日 (https://sv101.fireside.fm/97)） 【101Weekly简介】 「101Weekly」是硅谷101出品的一档轻解读节目，每周由我们的三位主播复盘三个商业热点事件，每期10分钟左右，并请来行业专家来一手深度分析。每周30分钟，轻松了解一周新闻大事件。 【关注我们】 音频版：小宇宙｜苹果播客｜Spotify 视频版：BiliBIli｜Youtube｜视频号｜抖音
    15:38
  • 时尚女魔头Anna Wintour卸任：数字时代崩塌的时尚权威与“帝王式主编”神话破灭 | 20250707
    统治全球时尚界长达37年的“女魔头”Anna Wintour，突然卸任美版《Vogue》总编辑，震动整个行业。这不仅是一次人事变动，更像是一个旧时代落幕：过去的时尚界是一个高度封闭、等级分明的审美系统，如今随着互联网与社交媒体的全面成熟，由少数“帝王式主编”构筑的时尚帝国已然权威崩塌。在短视频席卷一切的今天，谁还有资格定义“时尚”？传统纸媒们又该如何自救？ 【主播】 Yiwen，硅谷101研究员 【嘉宾】 Junjie Wang，前Vogue Business编辑、Vogue Hong Kong专题编辑 【101Weekly简介】 「101Weekly」是硅谷101出品的一档轻解读节目，每周由我们的三位主播复盘三个商业热点事件，每期10分钟左右，并请来行业专家来一手深度分析。每周30分钟，轻松了解一周新闻大事件。 【关注我们】 音频版：小宇宙｜苹果播客｜Spotify 视频版：BiliBIli｜Youtube｜视频号｜抖音
    8:39
  • “大而美”法案落地，美元、黄金、美股将迎巨变？｜20250706
    让特朗普失眠、马斯克翻脸的“大而美”法案，终于在激烈博弈中落地。这不仅是场通宵拉票的政治大戏，更是一场深刻影响美国经济格局的豪赌。它一方面为大企业和富人阶层提供了巨额的税收减免，另一方面却大幅削减了千万普通人的医疗保险和食品补助，被许多人批评为“劫贫济富” 。这究竟是一个能有效刺激经济的妙招，还是一个寅吃卯粮、会引爆未来危机的“空头支票” ？面对激烈的政治博弈，特朗普在法案中究竟藏了什么“小花招”来优先确保自己的任期利益 ？“大而美”法案背后的赢家和输家都是谁？它又将如何深刻影响美元、黄金以及美股的未来走向？ 【主播】 刘一鸣，硅谷101研究员 【嘉宾】 刘沁东（Bruce Liu），美国Esoterica Capital(济容投资)首席执行官兼首席投资官 【101Weekly简介】 「101Weekly」是硅谷101出品的一档轻解读节目，每周由我们的三位主播复盘三个商业热点事件，每期10分钟左右，并请来行业专家来一手深度分析。每周30分钟，轻松了解一周新闻大事件。 【关注我们】 音频版：小宇宙｜苹果播客｜Spotify 视频版：BiliBIli｜Youtube｜视频号｜抖音
    9:53
  • “AI作弊”公司融资千万：2025年过半，焦虑的资本开始饥不择食了？| 20250701
    被哥大退学却获千万美元融资？最近，AI作弊软件Cluely极具争议的故事席卷了硅谷风投圈。号称“AI应用元年”的2025已经过半，AI应用的大规模爆发却仍未到来；另一方面，依然有大量热钱疯狂涌入AI赛道。一级市场和VC团队不再追求技术壁垒和长线增长，而“会营销”的创始团队被资本疯狂追捧。消费端Killer App的踪影难觅，什么才会是AI时代创业的新范式？各大投资机构又为何不再指望IPO了呢？这期视频我们来总结下2025上半年AI圈的投资情况，探讨硅谷顶级基金的投资逻辑，以及AI创业的新趋势。 【主播】 陈茜，硅谷101联合创始人兼视频主理人 【嘉宾】 Jenny Xiao，Leonis Capital合伙人、前OpenAI研究员 【101Weekly简介】 「101Weekly」是硅谷101出品的一档轻解读节目，每周由我们的三位主播复盘三个商业热点事件，每期10分钟左右，并请来行业专家来一手深度分析。每周30分钟，轻松了解一周新闻大事件。 【关注我们】 音频版：小宇宙｜苹果播客｜Spotify 视频版：BiliBIli｜Youtube｜视频号｜抖音
    14:51

About 101 Weekly

一周30分钟，轻松了解三条你不能错过的硅谷热点。 「101Weekly」是《硅谷101》上线的一版轻量级的音视频节目，每周由陈茜、一鸣与Yiwen三位主播精心挑选三个商业热点，并请来硅谷的从业者与实干派给大家深度专业的一手分析。 联系邮箱：[email protected]
BusinessNewsTechnologyBusiness News

