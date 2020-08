What things can you describe as “fresh” in Chinese

214 - Fresh in Chinese with ShaoLan and Jesse Edbrooke from Transition band

216 - Conference in Chinese with ShaoLan and Co-founder Martin Talvari at Myriad.live & Wanderfeel

217 - Always in Chinese with ShaoLan and Josh Edbrooke from Transition band

218 - Debate in Chinese with ShaoLan & Economic advisor to the Secretary of State Tony Curzon Price

About Talk Chineasy - Learn Chinese every day with ShaoLan

Chinese with ease! "Talk Chineasy" brings you 7-minute daily Chinese lessons. Each day, ShaoLan and a special guest share interesting cultural insights and stories as they teach a useful Chinese phrase. The daily amazing guests include rock stars, artists, CEOs, professors, adventurists, scientists, and more.