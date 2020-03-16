SModcast - Last Week on EarthNews-Talk
SModcast - Fat Man on BatmanTalk
SModcast - EdumacationTalk
News. Pop Culture. Random stuff. Everything that happened last week. In about an hour every Wednesday. Last Week on Earth is the white paper cone at the center of a cotton candy world. Gleib makes fun of politics on NPR, and pop culture on Chelsea Lately. On this show he does both. Sometimes he also has celebrity guests, who he talks with, mostly in English. (He apologizes to people who speak other languages, but wishes you would just get on board already.) If you've been in a coma for the last 7 days, this podcast will wake you up.Station website