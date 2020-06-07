Kwik Brain: Memory Improvement
Kwik Brain is a fun, fast-paced show designed to help busy people learn and achieve anything in a fraction of the time! Jim Kwik (his real name), is the brain & memory trainer to elite mental performers, including many of the world’s leading CEO’s and celebrities. In this easy to digest bite-sized podcast, listeners will discover Kwik’s favorite shortcuts to read faster, remember more, and ‘supercharge’ their greatest wealth-building asset: the brain. Whether students, seniors, entrepreneurs or educators, the goal is to get the edge with these simple actionable tools to sharpen one's mind, enhance focus, and fast track the fullest potential.Station website