Hamburg, Germany / Podcast, Sports
  Der 3. Spieltag - Willkommen in der Bohndesliga
    Das runde muss ins Eckige. Das Spiel geht 90 Minut
    8/31/2015
    52:28
  Länderspiele und Ralph Vollmers
    Das runde muss ins Eckige. Das Spiel geht 90 Minut
    9/9/2015
    1:29:37
  Der 4. Spieltag, Kevin Kuranyi und "Kein Zwanni für nen Steher"
    Das runde muss ins Eckige. Das Spiel geht 90 Minut
    9/17/2015
    1:32:08
  Der 5. Spieltag, Lucien Favre und "Am Borsigplatz geboren."
    Der erste deutsche Fußball-Web-Talk geht in die vi
    9/23/2015
    1:33:25
  Der 6. Spieltag, Mario Gomez und die Champions League
    Anpfiff zur fünften Runde des Rocket Beans- Fußbal
    9/30/2015
    1:30:13

Bohndesliga

