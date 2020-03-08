About Anna Faris Is Unqualified

Not-great-relationship advice from completely unqualified Hollywood types. I am a solid 3.4 student with a major in English from the University of Washington. I've also been asked what my SAT score was and it was 1060. It only took five years of dorm/rave life for me to accrue the life knowledge I have received. I’m a Sagittarius, which means I’m super creative and stubborn; but there are walls I need to break down because I always want to leap over the boundaries that make me climb ladders and roofs. I’m agreeable and delightful. I also have incredible leadership skills and following abilities. And, I have 20/20 vision so I’m an eagle eye. I could not love all of you more and please e-mail me at [email protected] with your pressing relationship questions.