Podcasts
Anna Faris Is Unqualified

Not-great-relationship advice from completely unqualified Hollywood types.
Los Angeles, USA / Podcast, Comedy
Available Episodes

5 of 252
  • Sean Hayes
    MACY’S Visit macys.com/unqualified where you can n
    8/3/2020
    58:48
  • Thomas Middleditch
    Thomas Middleditch [Silicon Valley, B Positive, Pe
    7/27/2020
    50:52
  • Paul Scheer
    Paul Scheer [The Leauge, The Hot Wives of Orlando,
    7/20/2020
    51:16
  • Esther Povitsky
    Esther Povitsky [Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Alone Togeth
    7/15/2020
    58:52
  • Samantha Irby
    Samantha Irby is an author, comedian, and blogger.
    7/6/2020
    1:19:54

About Anna Faris Is Unqualified

Not-great-relationship advice from completely unqualified Hollywood types. I am a solid 3.4 student with a major in English from the University of Washington. I've also been asked what my SAT score was and it was 1060. It only took five years of dorm/rave life for me to accrue the life knowledge I have received. I’m a Sagittarius, which means I’m super creative and stubborn; but there are walls I need to break down because I always want to leap over the boundaries that make me climb ladders and roofs. I’m agreeable and delightful. I also have incredible leadership skills and following abilities. And, I have 20/20 vision so I’m an eagle eye. I could not love all of you more and please e-mail me at [email protected] with your pressing relationship questions.

