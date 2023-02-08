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WDJX - 997 DJX 99.7 FM
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WDJX - 997 DJX 99.7 FM

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WDJX - 997 DJX 99.7 FM
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EnglishLouisvilleKentuckyUSATop 40 & Charts
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