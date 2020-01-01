Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Station
  • Playlist
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomeStationsPop
Virgin Radio Officiel

Virgin Radio Officiel

Virgin Radio Officiel

Virgin Radio Officiel

add
</>
Embed
The greatest Hits of the century will be indulging your ear 24/7 if you listen to the french big radio station Virgin Radio.
Paris, France / Pop Rock
The greatest Hits of the century will be indulging your ear 24/7 if you listen to the french big radio station Virgin Radio.
App Store
Google Play Store

Similar Stations

NRJ France
Fun Radio FR
RTL2
Skyrock
RFM 103.9 FM
Chérie FM
Rire & Chansons
Voltage
FG Radio FG
Europe 1
Nostalgie
OUI FM

About Virgin Radio Officiel

The greatest Hits of the century will be indulging your ear 24/7 if you listen to the french big radio station Virgin Radio.

Station website

App

Listen to Virgin Radio Officiel, NRJ France and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Virgin Radio OfficielParisPop, Rock
NRJ FranceParisHits, Pop
Fun Radio FRParisElectro, House, R'n'B
Virgin Radio OfficielParisPop, Rock
Virgin Radio OfficielParisPop, Rock
NRJ FranceParisHits, Pop
Fun Radio FRParisElectro, House, R'n'B
Virgin Radio OfficielParisPop, Rock
Virgin Radio OfficielParisPop, Rock
NRJ FranceParisHits, Pop
Fun Radio FRParisElectro, House, R'n'B
Virgin Radio OfficielParisPop, Rock

Radio your way - Download now for free

Virgin Radio Officiel: Frequencies

Abbeville 99.6 FM
Agen 89.8 FM
Ajaccio 99.8 FM
Alençon 100.9 FM
Allos 105.4 FM
Amiens 93.6 FM
Angers 94.8 FM
Angoulême 100.3 FM
Annecy 100.5 FM
Annemasse 90.1 FM
Arcachon 94.1 FM
Argentan 96.1 FM
Arras 91.9 FM
Aubenas 106.9 FM
Aubusson 101.8 FM
Auch 100.2 FM
Aurillac 89 FM
Autun 87.6 FM
Auxerre 98.9 FM
Avallon 90.8 FM
Avignon 89 FM
Avranches 89 FM
Bar-le-Duc 102 FM
Barcelonnette 94 FM
Bastia 107.2 FM
Bayeux 101.7 FM
Bayonne 97.7 FM
Beauvais 103.5 FM
Belfort 98.4 FM
Bellegarde-sur-Valserine 103.1 FM
Belley 96.1 FM
Bergerac 93.2 FM
Besançon 100.4 FM
Béthune 90.1 FM
Blois 97.2 FM
Bonnières-sur-Seine 88.8 FM
Bordeaux 94.3 FM
Boulogne-sur-Mer 91.5 FM
Bourg-en-Bresse 96.3 FM
Bourges 99.6 FM
Brest 96.5 FM
Briançon 96 FM
Brioude 89.8 FM
Brive-la-Gaillarde 88.1 FM
Caen 96.8 FM
Cahors 96.8 FM
Calvi 106.7 FM
Cannes 88.1 FM
Carcassonne 96 FM
Carhaix-Plouguer 106.8 FM
Carpentras 103.3 FM
Castelnaudary 102.3 FM
Castres 102.4 FM
Cauterets 94.1 FM
Chalon-sur-Saône 97.8 FM
Châlons-en-Champagne 95.5 FM
Le Chambon-sur-Lignon 93.4 FM
Chamonix 98.3 FM
Charleville-Mézières 99.9 FM
Charolles 95.1 FM
Chartres 103.3 FM
Château-du-Loir 103.7 FM
Château-Thierry 102.4 FM
Châteaubriant 88.6 FM
Châteaudun 93.1 FM
Châteauroux 96.6 FM
Châtellerault 96.2 FM
Chaumont 93.8 FM
Cherbourg-Octeville 88.3 FM
Cholet 95 FM
Clermont-Ferrand 89.6 FM
Cognac 101.9 FM
Colmar 96.5 FM
Combloux 96.8 FM
Commercy 102.5 FM
Compiègne 100.5 FM
Condom 103 FM
Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire 101.7 FM
Creil 103.7 FM
Dax 98.1 FM
Decazeville 100.7 FM
Die 96.2 FM
Dieppe 93.7 FM
Digne-les-Bains 90.2 FM
Dijon 87.9 FM
Douarnenez 103.2 FM
Draguignan 105.2 FM
Dunkerque 96.2 FM
Épinal 103.5 FM
Falaise 102 FM
Flaine 89.8 FM
Fontainebleau 103.7 FM
Fontenay-le-Comte 106.6 FM
Forbach 102.3 FM
Gap 105.9 FM
Grenoble 91.2 FM
Guéret 100.2 FM
Guingamp 99.8 FM
Haguenau 102.4 FM
Hazebrouck 102.7 FM
Île d'Oléron 96.1 FM
Isola 102.2 FM
Joinville 100.1 FM
Jonzac 101.3 FM
L'Aigle 107 FM

Virgin Radio Officiel: Podcasts in Family

Virgin Tonic

Virgin Radio Officiel: Stations in Family

Virgin Radio UK
Virgin Radio Officiel
Virgin Radio Hits
Virgin Radio Electroshock
Virgin Radio Classics
Virgin Radio New
Virgin Radio Rock
Virgin Tonic Radio