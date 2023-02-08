About Today's Country 95.5 KNDY

About Today's Country 95.5 KNDY

About Today's Country 95.5 KNDY

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Today's Country 95.5 KNDY, based in Marysville, Kansas, is the go-to radio station for country music enthusiasts in the area. Broadcasting at 95.5 MHz, KNDY delivers a vibrant mix of the latest country hits and beloved classics, ensuring that fans of all ages can enjoy the best of country music.



Known for its engaging programming, Today's Country 95.5 KNDY features live shows hosted by energetic on-air personalities who bring excitement and warmth to their broadcasts. These hosts provide lively commentary, conduct interviews with country music artists, and engage with listeners, creating a strong sense of community among country music fans.



In addition to its stellar music lineup, KNDY is committed to keeping its audience informed with regular news updates, weather forecasts, and traffic reports. The station serves as a reliable source of local news and information, helping listeners stay connected to their community.



Today's Country 95.5 KNDY also supports local events and initiatives, frequently featuring live broadcasts from community gatherings and festivals. This dedication to community engagement, combined with professional broadcasting standards, has made KNDY a beloved station in Marysville and the surrounding areas.



For a genuine country music experience that combines the latest hits with timeless favorites, tune in to Today's Country 95.5 KNDY and enjoy the heart of country music in Marysville, Kansas.

