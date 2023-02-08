About SpyderMonkey Shanty Radio

About SpyderMonkey Shanty Radio

About SpyderMonkey Shanty Radio

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Climb aboard, weigh anchor & set sail for an adventure across the seven seas. Join our gallant crew & sing along with the shantymen. We provide shanties, whaling, mariner, & sea songs. Hang out below deck or in the tavern with a pint of ale, rum, or whatever tickles your fancy and hear the ballads of daring pirates & lovely maidens. We also have songs from plays, musicals, movies, video games & so much more.

