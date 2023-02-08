About SHEBOSS ERA RADIO

About SHEBOSS ERA RADIO

About SHEBOSS ERA RADIO

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The "Stand Alone Flagship Station" for Listeners who like to mix up the vibes when enjoying the sounds on our Ollywop Radio Network platform. Listeners travel back in the time capsule to Mavin Gaye or take a ride with H.E.R to the present. SHEBOSS ERA Radio stands apart from the modern industry radio standard and puts a muzzle on those one genre stations SHEBOSS ERA is the first step in breaking the cookie cutter playground radio has become and breaks free from the chains of contentment---Revolution always has to begin somewhere.

