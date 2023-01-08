About KRUD-DB Rudeboy Radio 808

About KRUD-DB Rudeboy Radio 808

About KRUD-DB Rudeboy Radio 808

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For almost a decade, KRUD-DB Rudeboy Radio 808 has been the home of Hawaii's independent Hiphop & R'n'B community! Over the years, the station has expanded its genres to Reggae and Pop, and also features music, not only from Hawaii's local artists, but those from around the globe as well. Unique in its multi-genre stance, Rudeboy Radio 808 provides a viable platform for emerging talents, introducing them to a worldwide audience, 24 hours a day, 365 days per year! Listeners can enjoy Rudeboy Radio 808 through its free mobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play, the TuneIn mobile radio app, and many other online radio station directories!

