About Ka'u Radio Station KAUH-LP 104.7 FM

About Ka'u Radio Station KAUH-LP 104.7 FM

About Ka'u Radio Station KAUH-LP 104.7 FM

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Kaʻū Radio Station (KAUH-LP 104.7 FM) is a nonprofit community broadcaster based in Ocean View, Hawai‘i. We provide a unique blend of local music, talk, spiritual programming, island culture, and emergency updates. Our mission is to inform, uplift, and connect our rural community through inclusive and culturally relevant broadcasting. Proudly FCC-compliant and listener-supported.

