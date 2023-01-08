About Radio ZET

About Radio ZET

About Radio ZET

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Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from the charts, pop and rock? Turn on Radio ZET and listen to what your heart desires. Since 1990, the private station Radio ZET aims for the age group 28-49. With different genre streams, from decades to several Polish music channels, as well as interesting podcasts you are 24/7 well entertained and up-to-date with everything. So not only music but also journalistic talk programs about politics, culture, news and social topics are on Radio ZET's plate.

