About Trójka - Polskie Radio Program 3

Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from pop up to jazz? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the polskieradio's top station Trójka - Polskie Radio Program 3, for the age group 55-64. In our top list, Trójka comes in at no. 577. Here the listeners are offered a diverse bouquet of one podcast and thirteen streams. The language is in Polish.

