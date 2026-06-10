About Czwórka - Polskie Radio Program 4

About Czwórka - Polskie Radio Program 4

About Czwórka - Polskie Radio Program 4

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Czwórka - Polish Radio Program 4 is your city of music. The mother lode of exciting sounds, information and fashion, coming from the heart of the radio station in Warsaw, Poland, the station targets both local and national listeners. A beloved and respected member of Polskie Radio, our sister station, Radio Zachód, shares our passion for diverse and innovative music.



A diverse mix of music can be heard on our airwaves, with an emphasis on independent and alternative genres. We're not simply a radio station with a playlist - our experienced presenters guide you through the musical experience, delivering the most important news from the world of pop culture, sports and news. We offer three popular playlists: "Alternative Music News," "Rock Classics" and "Pop and Indie Mix."



We guarantee you the latest news from the country and the world, up-to-date weather forecasts and live traffic reports. Our station is also home to popular podcasts such as "Music and Culture," "Sports on the Four," and "Four Sessions" - each of which is available to our listeners online.



Our mission is simple: to provide music and content that inspires, entertains and informs. We are here for you, regardless of your age or taste in music. However you would like to spend your time, we assure you that the concrete heart of Czwórka - Polish Radio Program 4 is kept in rhythm.



We are proud that our listeners consider Four as a place where they can discover the latest music, surprising broadcasts and intelligent commentary. Our slogan, "The heart of music beats here," perfectly captures our passion for opening our listeners' ears to unfamiliar sounds.



We are not always "up to date." Sometimes we are ahead. We try not to limit ourselves to just one musical genre, but to a broader musical culture. We show that it's worth exploring and breaking down barriers.



Czwórka - Polish Radio does not show live sports, but we carry live coverage of sports events and provide extensive, expert coverage. We don't do religious broadcasts; we focus on music and culture in the broadest sense.



So, whether you're at home, at work or on the road, join us and feel the pulsating heartbeat of Four - Polish Radio Program 4. Whether you're on FM, listening to us online or discovering our content through podcasts - we're here for you, bringing you the best sounds and information you need, whenever you need it.

