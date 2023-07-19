Jedynka - Polskie Radio Program 1 Jedynka - Polskie Radio Program 1
Jedynka - Polskie Radio Program 1 is the first program of the Polish public radio station based in Warsaw.
About Jedynka - Polskie Radio Program 1
Jedynka - Polskie Radio Program 1 is the first program of the Polish public radio station based in Warsaw. For those who want to know what's going on in Poland, even in Ireland, and who want to listen to classic hits up to the charts, this station is just right. With political commentaries and discussions on current events, news in brief, as well as reports on art, culture and literature. In addition, PR1 has formats for documenting historical events and information programs from the popular sciences.
