About Radio Piekary 88.7 FM

About Radio Piekary 88.7 FM

About Radio Piekary 88.7 FM

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Radio Piekary is one of the most popular local radio stations in

Silesia, combining energetic pop and dance music with up-to-date

regional news and a unique atmosphere. For years, the station has

accompanied listeners in their everyday lives, offering diverse

programs, distinctive hosts, and a recognizable sound that builds a

strong community around the radio.



Our broadcast is dominated by the best and latest pop and dance hits —

the kind without which it’s hard to imagine a good time. Radio Piekary

is also known for its reliable news services, current affairs

programming, and “Rozmowa Dnia” — one of the most influential

journalistic formats in the region.

