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About Radio Piekary 88.7 FM
(389)
Radio Piekary is one of the most popular local radio stations in
Silesia, combining energetic pop and dance music with up-to-date
regional news and a unique atmosphere. For years, the station has
accompanied listeners in their everyday lives, offering diverse
programs, distinctive hosts, and a recognizable sound that builds a
strong community around the radio.
Our broadcast is dominated by the best and latest pop and dance hits —
the kind without which it’s hard to imagine a good time. Radio Piekary
is also known for its reliable news services, current affairs
programming, and “Rozmowa Dnia” — one of the most influential
journalistic formats in the region.