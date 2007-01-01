Top Stations
Top Stations
1
94 WIP Sportsradio
2
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
3
MSNBC
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
FOX News
6
CNN
7
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
8
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
9
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
10
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The MeidasTouch Podcast
2
The Daily
3
The Joe Rogan Experience
4
The Mel Robbins Podcast
5
Dateline NBC
6
Crime Junkie
7
Up First from NPR
8
Murder in the Moonlight
9
The Megyn Kelly Show
10
Fall of Civilizations Podcast
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Radio Stations
RADIO BOB! BOBs Mittelalter Rock
Listen to RADIO BOB! BOBs Mittelalter Rock in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
RADIO BOB! BOBs Mittelalter Rock
(143)
add
Embed
Kassel
Germany
Medieval
German
Similar Stations
Ancient FM
Kingsbridge, Classical, Medieval, Pop
M'era Luna FM
Hamburg, Gothic, Medieval
CEU Medieval Radio
Budapest, Medieval
ferulas_giftkueche
Alternative, Electro, Gothic, Medieval
ON Gothic
Hof, Electro, Gothic, Industrial, Medieval
monacensis
Mülheim, Medieval, Pop
Radio Schwarze Welle
Kamp-Lintfort, Alternative, Electro, Medieval, Rock
Radio Legende
Potsdam, Medieval
Zwischen-Welten Radio
Karlsruhe, Gothic, Heavy Metal, Medieval, Pop
Radio Redstone
Gothic, Medieval, Rock
Baba Yaga Radio
Weidenberg, Gothic, Heavy Metal, Medieval, Oldies
Radio SchwarzeWelten
Herten, Gothic, Medieval
Radio Aena
Kleinrinderfeld, German Folklore, Medieval, Traditional music
Renacer Andino
Antioch, Minimal, Medieval
About RADIO BOB! BOBs Mittelalter Rock
Station website
Listen to RADIO BOB! BOBs Mittelalter Rock, Ancient FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
RADIO BOB! BOBs Mittelalter Rock
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
RADIO BOB! BOBs Mittelalter Rock: Podcasts in Family
Let there be Rock – der AC/DC Podcast
Music, Music History
Nothing Else Matters! Der Metallica-Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History
Feuer Frei! Der Rammstein-Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History
It's Only Rock 'n' Roll: Der Rolling Stones-Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History, Music Interviews
Tattoo Tales – Der RADIO BOB! Tattoo Podcast
Music
We Will Rock You! Der Queen-Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History
Run to the Hills! Der Iron Maiden-Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History, Music Interviews
Die größten Rocksongs – Storys zu den Hymnen
Music, Music History, Music Commentary
30 Jahre DONOTS: Grand Podcast Slam
Music, Music Interviews, Society & Culture
Met & Moshpit: Der Mittelalter-Rock Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History, Music Interviews
Rodeo Radio – der BossHoss Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music Interviews, Music History
MUD, BLOOD AND BEER - Der Emil Bulls Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Music, Music History, Music Interviews
Auf der Platte – der THW Kiel Podcast bei RADIO BOB!
Sports, Music
FACE OFF: Der Eishockey-Podcast der Kassel Huskies und RADIO BOB!
Sports, Hockey
Metalgelöt: Der Metal-Talk
Music, Music Interviews, Society & Culture
RADIO BOB! BOBs Mittelalter Rock: Stations in Family
RADIO BOB! Classic Rock
Kassel, Classic Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Southern Rock
Kassel, Blues, Rock, Soul
RADIO BOB! national
Kassel, Alternative, Heavy Metal, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs 80er Rock
Kassel, 80s, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs 90er Rock
Kassel, 90s
RADIO BOB! BOBs Alternative Rock
Kassel, Alternative, Indie, Punk, Rock
RADIO BOB! Hair Metal
Kassel, 70s, 80s, Heavy Metal
RADIO BOB! BOBs Rock Oldies
Kassel, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Gothic Rock
Kassel, Gothic
RADIO BOB! 70er Rock
Kassel, 70s, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Rock Hits
Kassel, Ballads, Hits, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Hardrock
Kassel, Hard Rock, Indie, Heavy Metal, Punk
RADIO BOB! BOBs Metalcore
Kassel, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Metalcore
RADIO BOB Ska
Kassel, Cumbia, Punk, Ska
RADIO BOB! BOBs Metal
Kassel, Heavy Metal
More stations from Hessen
RADIO BOB! Classic Rock
Kassel, Classic Rock
hr1
Frankfurt am Main, Classic Rock, Pop
planet radio the club
Bad Vilbel, Electro, Hip Hop, House, R'n'B
FFH Schlager-Kult
Bad Vilbel, Schlager
planet radio black beats
Bad Vilbel, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Urban
RADIO BOB! BOBs Southern Rock
Kassel, Blues, Rock, Soul
RADIO BOB! national
Kassel, Alternative, Heavy Metal, Rock
HIT RADIO FFH
Bad Vilbel, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
FFH Leider Geil
Bad Vilbel, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
hr3
Frankfurt am Main, Pop
RADIO BOB! BOBs 80er Rock
Kassel, 80s, Rock
planet radio
Bad Vilbel, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
RADIO BOB! BOBs 90er Rock
Kassel, 90s
hr4
Frankfurt am Main, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
hr-iNFO
Frankfurt am Main
planet radio nightwax
Bad Vilbel, Electro, House
RADIO BOB! Hair Metal
Kassel, 70s, 80s, Heavy Metal
YOU FM
Frankfurt am Main, Electro, Pop
harmony 80er Synthie Pop
Bad Vilbel, 80s, 90s
RADIO BOB! BOBs Alternative Rock
Kassel, Alternative, Indie, Punk, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Rock Oldies
Kassel, Rock
Jukejoint Blues Special
Kassel, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
harmony.fm SchlagerRadio
Bad Vilbel, Schlager
RADIO BOB! BOBs Gothic Rock
Kassel, Gothic
RADIO BOB! BOBs Punk
Kassel, Punk
RADIO BOB! 70er Rock
Kassel, 70s, Rock
FFH Lounge
Bad Vilbel, Ambient, Chillout
FFH+ 90er
Bad Vilbel, 90s
FFH Soundtrack
Bad Vilbel, Film & Musical
Ballermann Radio
Wetter, Schlager
Top podcasts
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Murder in the Moonlight
True Crime
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Fall of Civilizations Podcast
History
Morbid
True Crime, Comedy
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
48 Hours
True Crime, TV & Film, News
Candace
News, Politics, Society & Culture
My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
True Crime
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
The Dan Bongino Show
News, News Commentary
Crook County
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
Pod Save America
News, Politics
Stuff You Should Know
Society & Culture
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Sports
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
20/20
True Crime
Morning Wire
News, Daily News
The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, History
The Rest Is History
History
The Toast
Comedy, TV & Film
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.8.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/22/2025 - 2:41:30 AM