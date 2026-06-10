Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRadio Madera 96.1
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Radio Madera 96.1
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Radio Madera 96.1

Hits
Radio Madera 96.1
Playing now
About Radio Madera 96.1
(0)

Station website
SpanishCiudad JuárezChihuahuaMexicoHits
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 11:03:41 AM
A company fromMADSACK