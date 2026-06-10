Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsPower 88
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Power 88
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Power 88

Electro
Power 88
Playing now
About Power 88
(1)

Station website
SpanishMedellínAntioquiaColombiaElectro
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 10:27:08 AM
A company fromMADSACK