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Power Türk FM

PopElectroTop 40 & Charts
Power Türk FM
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About Power Türk FM
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The hottest hits from electro and top 40 & charts transform your party to life, when you turn on the station Power Türk FM. The rank no. 810 on our top list is occupied by Power Türk FM. With no less than twenty-four streams a wide range of audio content is offered. Not only a varied musical composition but also a good portion of information is on the schedule of Power Türk FM. The language is in Turkish.

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TurkishIstanbulIstanbulTurkeyPopElectroTop 40 & Charts
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