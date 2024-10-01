About Mi-Soul

Mi-Soul is a digital radio station that serves the United Kingdom and plays a wide range of soul, funk, R&B, hip-hop, and electronic dance music. The station's unique format is a blend of various genres, catering to a diverse and eclectic audience. It provides a diverse and well-rounded listening experience for its audience, with a focus on playing music from both established and emerging artists.



The station's experienced and knowledgeable DJs have a deep understanding of the genres they play and provide commentary, trivia, and behind-the-scenes stories that add context and depth to the listening experience. Mi-Soul also features live performances, interviews, and studio sessions which provide an intimate and engaging listening experience for the audience.



The station's programming is diverse, including classic soul, funk, disco, boogie, jazz-funk and more, catering to the taste of music enthusiasts, from the purist to the casual listener. Mi-Soul also provides news and information about upcoming events, concerts, and festivals, focusing on the genres it plays.



In addition to music programming, the station also features talk shows that delve into the history and culture of the genres it plays, and cover various topics such as interviews with musicians, musicians biography and profile. The station is committed to showcasing the best of the UK's music scene and providing a platform for new and emerging artists.



Mi-Soul is a digital radio station that stands out by its unique blend of genres, handpicked by experienced and knowledgeable DJs, and providing a well-rounded listening experience. The station's dedication to playing a diverse range of music, providing engaging content and showcasing emerging and established artists makes it a great choice for music enthusiasts looking for something different, especially those interested in Soul, Funk, R&B, Hip-Hop and Electronic Dance Music.

