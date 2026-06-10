Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsMagic 96
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Magic 96
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Magic 96

Rock
Magic 96
Playing now
About Magic 96
(0)

Station website
EnglishCharlotteNorth CarolinaUSARock
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 8:12:27 AM
A company fromMADSACK