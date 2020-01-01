Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Station
  • Playlist
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies

Similar Stations

c1104
joachim
chartmix
KCLR 96FM
NRK Sport

About aphilia

Station website

App

Listen to aphilia, c1104 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

aphiliaWürzburgElectro, Indie, Swing
c1104Indie
joachimAlternative
aphiliaWürzburgElectro, Indie, Swing
aphiliaWürzburgElectro, Indie, Swing
c1104Indie
joachimAlternative
aphiliaWürzburgElectro, Indie, Swing
aphiliaWürzburgElectro, Indie, Swing
c1104Indie
joachimAlternative
aphiliaWürzburgElectro, Indie, Swing

Radio your way - Download now for free