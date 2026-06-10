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KTAR-FM 92.3 The Voice of Arizona
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KTAR-FM 92.3 The Voice of Arizona

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KTAR-FM 92.3 The Voice of Arizona
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About KTAR-FM 92.3 The Voice of Arizona
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KTAR 98.7 FM is a radio station based out of Phoenix, Arizona, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of news, talk and sports coverage. Known as "The Voice of Arizona," the station appeals to a wide range of listeners who crave for the latest updates on local and national news, opinions and sports.

The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Phoenix Suns, as well as extensive coverage of other local teams such as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Coyotes. They also feature national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.

Tune in to KTAR 98.7 FM for the best in news, talk and sports coverage. Whether you're getting ready for the big game or just need to stay informed, KTAR 98.7 FM has something for everyone. With a mix of news, talk shows and sports updates, analysis, and commentary, KTAR 98.7 FM is the ultimate destination for news, talk and sports fans in Phoenix, Arizona.

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