About KSJQ 92.7 Qcountry

About KSJQ 92.7 Qcountry

About KSJQ 92.7 Qcountry

(2)

KSJQ 92.7 Qcountry is a radio station based out of Joplin, Missouri, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of country music and local sports coverage. Known as "Qcountry", the station appeals to a wide range of listeners who crave for the latest updates on local and national news, opinions, and sports, as well as the best country music hits.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Missouri Southern State Lions and the Missouri Southern State Lady Lions, as well as extensive coverage of other local teams such as the Joplin Outlaws and the Joplin Eagles. They also feature national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.



Tune in to KSJQ 92.7 Qcountry for the best in country music and local sports coverage. Whether you're getting ready for the big game or just need to stay informed, KSJQ 92.7 Qcountry has something for everyone. With a mix of country music, news and talk shows, sports updates, analysis, and commentary, KSJQ 92.7 Qcountry is the ultimate destination for country music and sports fans in Joplin, Missouri and the surrounding areas.

