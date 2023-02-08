About KEWL FM

About KEWL FM

About KEWL FM

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KEWL.FM is more than just a radio station; it’s a musical celebration that caters to our discerning listeners’ eclectic tastes and ever-evolving preferences. Imagine the thrill of discovering a contemporary pop sensation followed by a nostalgic anthem that takes you back to unforgettable moments. Our blend of music is carefully crafted to strike the perfect balance, creating a symphony of melodies that will have you singing along, swaying to the rhythm, and feeling the emotions deep within your soul.



But KEWL.FM is not just about the music; it’s about the experience. We pride ourselves on delivering a listening journey that goes beyond the songs themselves.



Join British-American host Ian Gardner every day with the best mix of today’s hits and your favorite classics combined with the latest entertainment and music news. And don’t forget to let your hair down at the weekend with DJ Tom Fazio for The Saturday Night Dance Party – 9pm Eastern repeated at 9pm Pacific. It’s the best disco, dance and party tunes to get your weekend moving.



At KEWL.FM, every song is someone’s favorite – and yours is coming up soon!

