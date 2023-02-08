About The Jazz Groove Mix 2

About The Jazz Groove Mix 2

About The Jazz Groove Mix 2

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Jazz that's cool, elegant & laid-back. That's The Jazz Groove. Sample artists: Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Oscar Peterson, Wynton Marsalis, Kenny Burrell, Joshua Redman and more.

Each hour of Jazz Groove music is hand-selected, meticulously curated and artfully-blended from a rare collection of 15,000+ jazz recordings spanning 8 decades. JazzGroove.org is a 100% listener-funded endeavor. Non-commercial and non-profit (Foundation to Advance Jazz EIN 81-1511864).

