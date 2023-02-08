About Gems - Vocal Jazz Standards

About Gems - Vocal Jazz Standards

About Gems - Vocal Jazz Standards

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Gems delivers the greatest singers of all time: Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Tony Bennett and more, performing iconic classics from the Great American Songbook (Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, etc.). Each hour of Gems music is hand-selected, meticulously-curated and artfully blended from a rare collection of 15,000+ recordings. JazzGroove.org is a 100% listener-funded endeavor. Non-commercial and non-profit (Foundation to Advance Jazz EIN 81-1511864).

