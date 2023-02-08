Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsJava Town Radio - WJTR-DB
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Java Town Radio - WJTR-DB
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Java Town Radio - WJTR-DB

PopCountryHitsRock
Java Town Radio - WJTR-DB
Playing now
About Java Town Radio - WJTR-DB
(0)

Station website
EnglishOhioUSAPopCountryHitsRock
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/7/2026 - 1:00:42 AM
A company fromMADSACK