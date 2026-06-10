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Impact FM
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Impact FM
Oldies
French songs
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Impact FM
About Impact FM
About Impact FM
About Impact FM
(107)
Chanson music and French whit!
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French
Lyon
Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
France
Oldies
French songs
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Impact FM : Stations in Family
Impact FM : Stations in Family
Impact FM : Stations in Family
Impact FM - Sur la route
Saint-Cyr-au-Mont-d-Or, Oldies
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Impact FM - Années 80
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Impact FM - Années 70
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Impact FM - Années 60
Lyon, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
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