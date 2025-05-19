Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
Radio StationsRadio Festnoz
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Radio Festnoz
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Radio Festnoz

HitsPopRock
Radio Festnoz
Playing now

Similar Stations

About Radio Festnoz

(2)

Station website
FrenchLausanneVaudSwitzerlandHitsPopRock

Listen to Radio Festnoz, The Dinosaur 95.3 - 103.9 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

More stations from Vaud

Top podcasts

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.19.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/1/2025 - 7:56:58 AM