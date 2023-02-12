Top Stations
Top Stations
Top 100 Stations
🏈 NFL
🇺🇦 Новини українською
🇺🇦 Новини українською
Show more
Near You
Stations Near You
See all stations near you
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
Summer - Holiday
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Region
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Listen to Energy 80's in the App
(13,284)
(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
Home
Radio Stations
Energy 80's
Energy 80's
Energy 80's
★
★
★
★
★
(0)
add
</>
Embed
Zurich
Switzerland
80s
Pop
German
Similar Stations
ENERGY 90s
Zurich, Pop, 90s
Energy Rock
Zurich, Rock
Energy Dance
Zurich, House, Electro
Energy Love
Zurich, Pop
Radio Basilisk
Basel, 80s, Pop
diis Radio
Urdorf, Pop, Oldies, 80s, Schlager
radio1fm
Konstanz, 80s
About Energy 80's
Station website
Listen to Energy 80's, ENERGY 90s and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Energy 80's
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
About the app
Energy 80's: Stations in Family
ENERGY Bern
Bern, Pop
NRJ Sweden
Stockholm, Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Hits
Energy Zurich
Zurich, Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Vintage Radio
Zurich, Oldies
ENERGY Basel
Basel, Pop
Énergie 94.3 FM Montréal
Montreal, Pop
Energy Love
Zurich, Pop
NRJ Réunion
Saint-Denis, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Energy Rock
Zurich, Rock
NRJ Léman
Geneva, Top 40 & Charts
ENERGY 90s
Zurich, Pop, 90s
ENERGY Latin
Zurich, Latin
Energy Dance
Zurich, House, Electro
Energy Lounge
Zurich, Chillout
Energy K-Pop
Bern, Pop
Radio stations that might interest you
Top 5
1. WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2. 94 WIP Sportsradio
3. BBC World Service
4. MSNBC News
5. FOX News Talk
Trending
1. fox-radio
2. ABC Lounge
3. Positively 50s
4. WIP - CBS Sports Radio 610 AM
5. The 80s
Popular
1. 24-7 Niche Radio - Disco
2. 24-7 Niche Radio - Motown
3. 24-7 Niche Radio - Northern Soul
4. 80s Planet
5. Absolute Chillout