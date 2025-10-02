Top Stations
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Radio Stations
Doctor Pundit '80s Radio
Listen to Doctor Pundit '80s Radio in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
Doctor Pundit '80s Radio
(3)
add
Embed
1980s Hits & Deep Tracks 24/7/365
Saint Paul
Minnesota
USA
80s
English
Similar Stations
Awesome 80s
Salt Lake City UT, 80s
Gem Radio New Wave
Dublin, 80s, Alternative, New Wave
181.fm - 80's Hairband
Waynesboro, 80s, Ballads
NEW WAVE RADIO
Syosset, 80s, Alternative, New Wave, Punk
BeGoodRadio - 80s New Wave
Bothell, 80s, New Wave, Punk
Radio Italo4you
80s, 90s
shonuffradio
Las Vegas, 80s, 90s, Hip Hop, R'n'B
80s80s
Rostock, 80s
American Soul
80s, Oldies, Soul, Urban
Big Hair Radio
Whiteville, 80s, Heavy Metal, Rock
104.1 WDLT
Mobile, 80s, Blues, Jazz
80s Central
New Braunfels, 80s, Rock
181.fm - Awesome 80's
Waynesboro, 80s, Classic Rock, Pop
ANTENNE BAYERN - 80er Hits
Ismaning, 80s
KEOM 88.5 FM
Mesquite, 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
About Doctor Pundit '80s Radio
1980s Hits & Deep Tracks 24/7/365
Station website
Listen to Doctor Pundit '80s Radio, Awesome 80s and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Doctor Pundit '80s Radio
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Doctor Pundit '80s Radio: Stations in Family
Doctor Pundit Yacht Rock Jams
Saint Paul, 80s, Pop, R'n'B
Doctor Pundit '80s Love
Saint Paul, 80s, Ballads
Doctor Pundit Radio Soundtracks & Scores
Saint Paul, Film & Musical
Doctor Pundit Radio - The Big '80s
Saint Paul, 80s, Pop
More stations from Minnesota
WCCO - News Talk 830
Minneapolis
KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3
Minneapolis, Talk
KTRF 1230 AM
Thief River Falls, Talk, Talk
KNUJ 860
New Ulm MN, Talk, Talk
Album Rock WXYG
70s, Rock
KNOW
Minneapolis, World
WWTC - The Patriot 1280 AM
Minneapolis
YourClassical MPR
Saint Paul, Classical, Jazz
KDKK - 97.5 FM Star Station
Park Rapids MN
MPR News
Saint Paul, Talk
93X
Minneapolis, Rock
Dogglounge Radio
Minneapolis, Chillout, House
KLQP - Q 92.1 FM
Madison MN, Country
Kaxe 91.7 FM
Grand Rapids, World
KMOJ 89.9 FM
Minneapolis
KCMP - 89.3 FM The current
St. Paul MN, Alternative
KASM - 1150 AM
Albany MN
KDNI - Faith Radio 90.5 FM
Duluth MN, Talk
KBMW - 1450 AM
Breckenridge MN, Country
Blues Room
Maple Grove, Blues
KMFY 96.9 FM
Grand Rapids MN, Hits
KDUZ - 1260 AM
Hutchinson
KGLB - Hit Country 1310 AM
Glencoe MN, Country
KSTP - 1500 ESPN
Saint Paul
KQRS - 92KQRS
St. Paul MN, Classic Rock
Kinship Radio
Blue Earth MN, Christian Music
The North 103.3 FM
Duluth MN, Pop
WXYG Album Rock The Goat
Sauk Rapids, Rock
WUSZ 99.9 Radio USA
Virginia, Country
KMSU 89.7 FM
Mankato MN
Top podcasts
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Daily
News, Daily News
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby
True Crime
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
The Telepathy Tapes
Society & Culture, Documentary, Science, Religion & Spirituality
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, Politics
The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott
TV & Film
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
True Crime
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Comedy, News, News Commentary
Scamanda
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
Candace
News, Politics, Society & Culture
Morbid
True Crime, Comedy
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
On with Kara Swisher
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Stuff You Should Know
Society & Culture
All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg
Technology, Business, Entrepreneurship
20/20
True Crime
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
Pivot
News, News Commentary, Technology
Bear Brook
True Crime
Call Her Daddy
Comedy
Huberman Lab
Health & Wellness, Science, Life Sciences
