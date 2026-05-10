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Be Inspired Radio Network

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Be Inspired Radio Network
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About Be Inspired Radio Network
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Be Inspired Radio Network brings the best of international and talented talk radio hosts and independent music artists. Official radio station for many popular IRC internet relay chat channels on Ouch.Chat, Efnet, Rizon, Libera, Undernet, and Lunar IRC. Visit our Chats on BeInspiredRadio.net. Feel welcome to tune in 24 hours a day. You can hear us online our listening page on BeInspiredRadio.net or on the Listen2MyRadio App.

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