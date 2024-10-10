Yucaipa 360. Real. Local. Talk.

Episode #7 - Economic Development: Exciting New Shops and Restaurants Coming to Yucaipa
Yucaipa is experiencing significant growth, and the City is working hard to balance the need for economic development with the desire to hold on to a more rural feel. Housing and Economic Development Analyst Ryan Miller and City Manager Chris Mann discuss current and future commercial development projects bringing restaurants and shops residents will be excited about, and dive into the role of economic development in the City of Yucaipa. From coordinating with housing and commercial developers to helping small businesses thrive, this episode unpacks how the City is working to create a vibrant, sustainable community for generations to come.
1:16:14
Episode #6 - The Future of Ambulance Service in Yucaipa
Ambulance service is changing in Yucaipa and throughout San Bernardino County. CONFIRE (Consolidated Fire Agencies) is a joint effort supported by cities throughout the County to provide emergency medical dispatch and now ambulance services. As CONFIRE prepares to take over the provision of ambulance services from American Medical Response (AMR), the City of Yucaipa was able to secure an ambulance operations center within its borders. City Manager Chris Mann sits down with Yucaipa Fire Chief Grant Malinowski and CONFIRE Interim Director Nathan Cooke to discuss how ambulance service works in San Bernardino County, and how CONFIRE will serve the residents of Yucaipa and beyond.
1:01:25
Episode #5 - Election Day with State Assemblyman Greg Wallis and City Clerk Ana Sauseda
State Assemblyman Greg Wallis and Yucaipa City Clerk Ana Sauseda delve into campaigns and elections from both the political/candidate perspective and the government/Elections Official side of the equation. From the mechanics of the City Clerk's office planning for a fair and smooth election process and a candidate deciding to run for office, to Election Day and beyond, this episode provides a candid, behind-the-scenes look at local elections.
1:11:38
Episode #4 - Halloween Special - Behind the Scenes at Yucaipa's Famous Pumpkin Patch
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the magic behind Yucaipa's famous Live Oak Pumpkin Patch! In this special Halloween episode of Yucaipa 360, City Manager Chris Mann chats with Chris Rameson, co-owner of the Pumpkin Patch, along with Tony Hicks and Willie Palmer, to explore its history and growth. Plus, Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern shares how the city’s traffic improvements are making visits smoother than ever. Whether you're a pumpkin patch fan or curious about how Yucaipa is improving community events, this episode is a must-watch for all the inside scoop!
53:54
Episode #3 - Death or Taxes
A multi-million dollar structural budget deficit leads to difficult decisions. The City has tightened its belt, cut back on spending, and frozen vacant positions, but further cuts are not possible without impacting services, including deep cuts to public safety. To balance the budget and avoid insolvency, will the community approve Measure S (a 1% sales tax measure), or will the City be forced close Fire Station 2 and eliminate 30% of its firefighters/paramedics, cut a quarter of its sheriff's deputies, close the senior center and community pool, and make other across the board cuts to services? Director of Finance Phillip White and Deputy Director of Finance Ryan Blackerby sit down with City Manager Chris Mann to break down the current financial situation, how we got here, and how, one way or the other, the City will balance its budget next fiscal year.
