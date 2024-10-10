Yucaipa 360. Real. Local. Talk.

Episode #3 - Death or Taxes

A multi-million dollar structural budget deficit leads to difficult decisions. The City has tightened its belt, cut back on spending, and frozen vacant positions, but further cuts are not possible without impacting services, including deep cuts to public safety. To balance the budget and avoid insolvency, will the community approve Measure S (a 1% sales tax measure), or will the City be forced close Fire Station 2 and eliminate 30% of its firefighters/paramedics, cut a quarter of its sheriff's deputies, close the senior center and community pool, and make other across the board cuts to services? Director of Finance Phillip White and Deputy Director of Finance Ryan Blackerby sit down with City Manager Chris Mann to break down the current financial situation, how we got here, and how, one way or the other, the City will balance its budget next fiscal year.