Cheerleaders Under Pressure: The High Cost of Low Pay and Body Shaming in Dallas

While we count down to the premiere of our brand-new season this week, we’re bringing back one of our most popular episodes from the archives: In this eye-opening episode, we dive deep into the horror of Netflix's special "America's Sweethearts" and the long-running CMT series "Making the Team," which has been on air for almost 20 years. We uncover the shocking realities behind the glitz and glamour of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, focusing on the rampant body shaming and blatant name-calling perpetuated by the show’s coaches. Despite the cheerleaders' dedication and hard work, they face relentless scrutiny over their bodies and endure degrading comments, all while being significantly underpaid. Beyond the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the performing arts industry is notorious for its toxic diet culture and the relentless pressure to maintain a certain weight or size. From ballet to modeling, the demand for unrealistic body standards has caused significant harm. However, "Making the Team" blatantly glorifies this harmful culture, making it seem acceptable and even desirable. This episode calls for a denouncement of these harmful standards and advocates for a shift towards body positivity and fair treatment. We discuss the absurdity of the low wages these cheerleaders receive, especially considering the immense wealth of the Dallas Cowboys franchise and the lucrative salaries of its players. We question why Coach Kelli Finglass has not faced the same backlash and cancellation as other hosts of body-shaming television, such as Tyra Banks from "America's Next Top Model," and others. Join us as we peel back the layers of this toxic culture, advocating for better treatment and fair pay for these dedicated athletes. If you enjoyed this episode, please like, subscribe, and share our podcast. Your support helps us continue to bring these important issues to light! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices