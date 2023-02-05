Welcome to the Your Virtual Upline podcast hosted by Bob Heilig. This weekly podcast will give you the mindset, strategies, and skills you need to build the ne... More
358: When is the Right Time to Share Your Business with Someone?
In today’s episode, I’m breaking down the art of a sales conversation by using a powerful, live coaching session that will demonstrate the framework to use if you’ve ever wondered when is the right time to share your business with someone!
5/16/2023
23:26
357: 2 Ways to Double Your Sales By Asking for Referrals
If you’re not asking for referrals, you’re missing out on a huge opportunity to grow your customer base, help more people and change more lives, all while being more fulfilled yourself, which is why in today’s episode I want to give you a more transformational way to leverage referrals!
5/12/2023
18:20
356: How to Stay Confident When Your Social Media Engagement is Down
In today’s episode, I share a really powerful shift in the way that you should approach doing something different and new in your content if you find that people aren’t engaging with, or even watching, your videos!
5/9/2023
20:25
355: Your Most Important Job as a Leader
Leadership really does start with you, and in this episode, I reveal the responsibility that you have as a leader to lead your team by example, and to not ask them to do something that you’re not willing to do!
5/5/2023
15:36
354: If I Started a New Network Marketing Business Tomorrow, Here’s What I’d Do
Today, I want to answer a question I consistently get, "Bob, what would you do if you started your own network marketing business?". My answer is based off of 2 things: 1. 10 years of experience as a distributor in different sales/network marketing companies 2. My experience with coaching and working with THOUSANDS of people Tune in as I share the lessons I learned throughout my entire career and the key things I would do before ANYTHING else if I started my own network marketing business tomorrow. Listen to Learn 1:57 - Shoutout to my Instagram followers 2:39 - Define a clear social media content strategy 4:27 - Why your goal shouldn't be just to sell/recruit people? 6:20 - It's not your job to motivate people 9:27 - The #1 tool to attract and connect with the right people 13:30 - Benefits of a well-defined content strategy 14:26 - Act with a sense of urgency Join our free community
