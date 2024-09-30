Beatles ’89 pt9

It's the fall of 1989 and the Paul McCartney World Tour is officially underway! Along the way on the road with Macca were the lessons gleaned from tours past - including the notion that his band ought to be broken-in in front of friendly or otherwise European crowds before heading to the UK or North America. And so it was on September 25th that the McCartneys - along with guitarist Hamish Stuart, keyboardist Paul "Wix" Wickens guitarist Robbie McIntosh and drummer Chris Whitten - hit the stage in Oslo, Norway for a series of engagements up and down the continent for the next several months. Paul's tour was met with praise from fans and reviewers alike, and would serve as exactly the boost he needed to sustain a hefty touring schedule for the foreseeable future - as well as serving as an overall template for future tours to come. As McCartney won the hearts and minds of Europe, Ringo Starr was making a return of his own, playing the Budokan in Japan for the first time since the Beatles themselves performed there live in 1966...