It's November 1989 and a major decade in Beatles history draws to a close...but not without a few more surprises in store. First up on the 8th, a milestone on the road to reconciliation for the former Beatles and John Lennon's estate, as The Beatles v Capitol lawsuit is finally settled (and in doing, paving the way for potential new product in years to come). Paul McCartney's momentous year continues on with the release of the new single Figure of Eight (plucked from the Flowers in the Dirt LP) and on the 23rd the second leg of his World Tour began in the US. Plus new Beatley-contributions from Eric Clapton, and a legal battle for Ringo Starr in Georgia...
We Read The News Today feat. Chris Mercer
The Yesterday & Today Podcast is celebrating 200 episodes with a special all-new discussion around an exciting collection of Beatles news magazine rarities! In a segment we call WE READ THE NEWS TODAY, hosts Wayne and Paul Kaminski are joined by Take it Away co-founder and co-host Chris Mercer to read, review and examine a selection of contemporaneous Beatles news magazine sources from during and after the band's time together. From John Lennon's illuminating 1974 Crawdaddy feature, to TIME Magazine's exploration of the "new" Beatles in September of 1967, this episode offers a glimpse into the minds of journalists and critics that analyzed the Beatles story in real time at various points in the band's history and beyond. We'd like to thank Chris for joining us in this fun conversation, and a huge thanks to all of you listeners who kept this podcast going for 5+ years, hundreds of thousands of downloads, 190+ countries and 200 episodes & counting!
Beatles ’89 pt9
It's the fall of 1989 and the Paul McCartney World Tour is officially underway! Along the way on the road with Macca were the lessons gleaned from tours past - including the notion that his band ought to be broken-in in front of friendly or otherwise European crowds before heading to the UK or North America. And so it was on September 25th that the McCartneys - along with guitarist Hamish Stuart, keyboardist Paul "Wix" Wickens guitarist Robbie McIntosh and drummer Chris Whitten - hit the stage in Oslo, Norway for a series of engagements up and down the continent for the next several months. Paul's tour was met with praise from fans and reviewers alike, and would serve as exactly the boost he needed to sustain a hefty touring schedule for the foreseeable future - as well as serving as an overall template for future tours to come. As McCartney won the hearts and minds of Europe, Ringo Starr was making a return of his own, playing the Budokan in Japan for the first time since the Beatles themselves performed there live in 1966...
Beatles ’89 pt8
It's September 1989 and Ringo Starr is on the road! This time Ringo and his friends are on home turf - Los Angeles California - for a star-studded line-up and audience ready to rock the city of angels. But hob-nobbing with Jack Nicholson (at the height of Bat-mania no less) or parting with Tom and Roseanne is just another day in the life of a solo Beatle taking a well-earned and sober victory lap around North America. Meanwhile, George Harrison could be found not in LA but on record, guesting on Belinda Carlisle's Leave a Light On - a brand new cut from her solo LP!
Beatles ’89 pt7
In a jam-packed August of 1989, activity abounds in Beatleworld as Paul McCartney revs up for his first North American tour in 12 years. Hitting the road with wife Linda, guitarists Robbie Mcintosh and Hamish Stewart, keyboard player Paul "Wix" Wickens and drummer Chris Whitten, Macca & co hit the stage at the Lyceum Theater in New York City to play-test the new live band before a crowd of press and select fan club members. Amongst those fan club members? The Yesterday & Today podcast's own Wayne Kaminski and wife Elizabeth, excitedly expecting baby James and ready to rock'n'roll. On the other side of the continent, Ringo Starr and the All Stars head down the west coast, from Vancouver to Northern California to Las Vegas...
