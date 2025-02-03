Yellowjackets Season 3 Cheat Sheet

Yellowjackets Season 3 Cheat Sheet Welcome to We Know Yellowjackets, the RHAP podcast where hosts Grace Leeder (@hifromgrace) and Jess Sterling (@thejesssterling) break down every eerie mystery, shocking twist, and dark revelation from Yellowjackets! Each episode, we'll dive deep into the past and present timelines, analyzing the survival strategies, psychological drama, and supernatural undertones that make this show so compelling. Whether you're decoding hidden clues, theorizing about the wilderness's influence, or just here for the jaw-dropping moments, Grace and Jess have you covered. Grab your compass (and maybe a snack), because things are about to get wild! Today, Grace and Jess discuss where we left our Yellowjackets at the end of Season 2 and talk through the top 5 mysteries on the board for season 3 ahead of the Season 3 premiere on February 14th.