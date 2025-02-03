Yellowjackets is Back and and Wilder Than Ever | Yellowjackets Season 3 Eps 1+2 Recap
Welcome to We Know Yellowjackets, the RHAP podcast where hosts Grace Leeder (@hifromgrace) and Jess Sterling (@thejesssterling) break down every eerie mystery, shocking twist, and dark revelation from Yellowjackets! Each episode, we’ll dive deep into the past and present timelines, analyzing the survival strategies, psychological drama, and supernatural undertones that make this show so compelling.
Whether you’re decoding hidden clues, theorizing about the wilderness’s influence, or just here for the jaw-dropping moments, Grace and Jess have you covered. Grab your compass (and maybe a snack), because things are about to get wild!
Today, Grace Leeder and Jess Sterling discuss the first two episodes of Yellowjackets Season 3.
Yellowjackets Season 3 Cheat Sheet
Today, Grace and Jess discuss where we left our Yellowjackets at the end of Season 2 and talk through the top 5 mysteries on the board for season 3 ahead of the Season 3 premiere on February 14th.
Why You Should Watch Yellowjackets
Today, Grace Leeder is here to tell you why you should catch up Yellowjackets ahead of the February 14th premiere.
Yellowjackets Deep Dive Into the Season 2 Finale: ‘Storytelling’
Post Show Recaps covers "Yellowjackets," the Showtime thriller about a high school girls' soccer team stranded in the wild and forced to survive extreme threats of the natural and possibly supernatural variety.
Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci star as modern versions of four of the Yellowjackets, mysteriously alive in the present, though still haunted by their horrifying past. The series streams on Fridays and airs Sunday nights on Showtime, starting on March 24.
Josh Wigler (@roundhoward), Jess Sterling (@TheJessSterling), Grace Leeder (@hifromgrace), Marissa Garza (@marzbars) and LaTonya Starks (@lkstarks) are the team covering "Yellowjackets" this season, with multiple weekly podcasts plus bonus shows on the way.
This week, Jess and Marissa do a deep dive into the Season 2 Finale of "Yellowjackets."
TikTok theory on the town behind the cabin
Yellowjackets Season 2 Finale Recap, ‘Storytelling’
Post Show Recaps covers "Yellowjackets," the Showtime thriller about a high school girls' soccer team stranded in the wild and forced to survive extreme threats of the natural and possibly supernatural variety.
This week Jess and Grace give their first reactions to Season 2 Episode 9.
