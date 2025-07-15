11. Texas Corporate Law Overhaul: What Boards Need to Know
Ready to navigate the evolving landscape of Texas corporate law? Join Chuck Kraus and Brian Elliott as they unpack the recent amendments to the Texas Business Corporations Act. Discover how these changes impact board decisions, fiduciary duties, and the overall governance landscape. Tune in to gain valuable insights that could shape your company's future! Highlights from this episode include:Breakdown of SB 29Opt-In Decisions for Private CompaniesJury Trial Waivers & Forum Selection Implications for D&O Insurance and RiskAction Items for BoardsWhether you're a founder, GC, or legal tech enthusiast, this candid conversation offers a behind-the-scenes look at the future of law, straight from the partners who are shaping it.
10. The Future of Law: One Rapid-Fire Question at a Time
What happens when eight legal minds and a mic collide? Join Chuck Kraus and Brian Elliott in San Diego for a special roundtable edition of the Y'all Street Podcast, where Scale LLP partners pass the mic for a fast-paced, no-holds-barred take on the legal issues shaping the future of the profession. From whether AI deserves a lawyer to the eternal Delaware vs. Texas debate, this episode blends sharp insights with some serious personality—and more than a few laughs.Highlights from this episode include:The Real Future of AI in LawWhy LOIs Actually MatterFounders' Most Costly MistakesLegal Advice Worthy of a T-ShirtWalk-Up Songs, Star Trek, and Night Court Hot TakesWhether you're a founder, GC, or legal tech enthusiast, this candid conversation offers a behind-the-scenes look at the future of law, straight from the partners who are shaping it.
9. AI, Education, and the Fight for Library Freedom with BookmarkED Founder Steve Wandler
What if every school library was a vibrant hub for literacy? Join Chuck Kraus and Brian Elliott as they dive into an enlightening conversation with Steve Wandler, founder of BookmarkED, who is pioneering the fight against book censorship. Discover how their innovative AI solutions are revolutionizing the way school libraries curate collections and empower students to explore diverse ideas. Tune in to grasp how this technology is set to reshape the educational landscape and promote a culture of informed choice in our schools!Highlights from this episode include:Saving Books from CensorshipInnovative Solutions with AINavigating Legislative Changes Creating a Transparent System Advice for EntrepreneursWhether you're a CEO, GC, or investor, this conversation offers actionable insights for anyone navigating the next era of public markets.
8. Texas Stock Exchange Shakeup: What It Means for Listings
Explore how the Texas Stock Exchange is challenging Wall Street in this episode of the Y'all Street Law Podcast. Chuck Kraus and Brian Elliott sit down to unpack the newly released Form 1 and the proposed listing standards that could redefine the U.S. capital markets landscape.Highlights from this episode include: • How the Texas Stock Exchange plans to outcompete NASDAQ and the NYSE. • Key listing requirements including market value, share price, and public float. • Unique provisions tailored for profitless unicorns. • The impact of the Chicago Stock Exchange's move to Texas. • Strategic opportunities around dual listings.Whether you're a CEO, GC, or investor, this conversation offers actionable insights for anyone navigating the next era of public markets.
7. Inside the New Texas Business Courts: What Companies Need to Know
Explore how Texas is reshaping the business litigation landscape in this episode of the Y'all Street Law Podcast. Chuck Kraus and Brian Elliott sit down to unpack the major updates to the Texas Business Courts, including new procedural rules that could change how companies approach commercial disputes in the state.Highlights from this episode include:Key updates to the Texas Business Courts' local rules and jurisdiction.Flexible judge assignments and faster case timelines.New early scheduling orders and disclosure requirements.Streamlined discovery through the "letter brief" process.Mandatory mediation and the introduction of the "mediation wheel."Whether you're an artist, entrepreneur, or legal professional, this conversation offers practical insights into navigating the legal side of the creative world.