7. Inside the New Texas Business Courts: What Companies Need to Know

Explore how Texas is reshaping the business litigation landscape in this episode of the Y'all Street Law Podcast. Chuck Kraus and Brian Elliott sit down to unpack the major updates to the Texas Business Courts, including new procedural rules that could change how companies approach commercial disputes in the state.Highlights from this episode include:Key updates to the Texas Business Courts' local rules and jurisdiction.Flexible judge assignments and faster case timelines.New early scheduling orders and disclosure requirements.Streamlined discovery through the "letter brief" process.Mandatory mediation and the introduction of the "mediation wheel."