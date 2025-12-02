Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsComedyYacht Mess with Daisy & Marc
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Yacht Mess with Daisy & Marc
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Yacht Mess with Daisy & Marc

Daisy Kelliher, Marc MacNamara, and Studio71
ComedyTV & Film
Yacht Mess with Daisy & Marc
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Daisy Kelliher and Marc MacNamara travel tips and disasters.
    Strap in, because this week’s Yacht Mess Podcast episode hits cruising altitude fast. Daisy Kelliher and Marc MacNamara swap their most disturbing airplane encounters, comparing who has suffered the worst sky-high trauma. Then the pair breaks down the secret social code of “wearing white jeans” (yes, it means something!), before Daisy reveals an incredibly awkward massage-parlor experience with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 co-star Cloyce that left her questioning all her life choices. To top it off, Marc shares a mortifying security-check meltdown that proves even seasoned travelers can crash-land. It’s messy, hilarious, and peak Daisy-and-Marc energy. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    59:58
  • BravoCon 2025 has put Daisy Kelliher and Marc MacNamara on Bed Rest!
    Live from their hotel room bed in Las Vegas at BravoCon 2025, Daisy Kelliher and Marc MacNamara are back with another episode of Yacht Mess. The two discuss who have been sweeties to them, who have been less than kind, and talk candidly about all the shenanigans they have been getting up to in Sin City. It’s giving 3am sleepover crashout BravoCon style! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    32:43
  • In Bed With Daisy Kelliher and Marc MacNamara: BravoCon 2025 Pillow Talk
    Live from their hotel room bed in Las Vegas at BravoCon 2025, Daisy and Marc are spilling all the tea on the weekend’s chaos. They play a revealing round of F*ck, Marry, Cancel, name names on who’s genuinely lovely (and who… isn’t), and record in front of a “live studio audience” made up of Daisy’s loyal “staff.” Marc offers a heartfelt apology for unintentionally sabotaging Daisy’s networking attempts, and together they break down who’s the life of the party and who gets #messy. It’s giving late night sleepover gossip BravoCon style! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    39:58
  • Daisy Kelliher and Marc MacNamara's get to the bottom of the MYSTERY CUCUMBER on RHOSLC
    As Bravocon approaches, Marc and Daisy dive into who they’re most excited to see and which franchises are bringing the juiciest drama. Daisy dishes on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City crossover with Below Deck, revealing who she was most nervous to work with (and who turned out to be an absolute delight). Plus, can Meredith Marks really bend water? And yes, we finally solve the mystery of whose cucumber that was. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:09
  • Daisy Kelliher and Marc MacNamara's SHOCKING dealbreakers...
    This week on Yacht Mess, Daisy and Marc dive into the messy world of their current love lives. Daisy shares a dating app story that takes a strange turn when her date decides to bring her to his twin sister’s house to hang out with her kids. The two break down their biggest dating dealbreakers, from the weird habits that would make them ghost someone to the one extreme dating rule Marc swears by. They also tackle listener questions about love, dating, and everything in between, offering their usual mix of honesty, chaos, and laughter. Tune in for a candid and hilarious look at the ups and downs of modern romance. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    51:35

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Yacht Mess with Daisy & Marc

Hosted by Below Deck’s Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher and former charter guest and world traveling director Marc MacNamara! On Yacht Mess we unpack the wildest, most cringeworthy, yet somehow fascinating people and events that make you shake your head and say, “Did that really just happen?” Whether it’s a charter gone completely wrong, a vacation that turned into a nightmare, or the hot viral story, we’ve got it all—and we're here to laugh through the madness with you. Let’s navigate the waves of drama, from celebrity meltdowns to hilarious mishaps in pop culture and the high & low tides of luxury getaways – and the sometimes-outrageous behavior that makes yachting and travel so irresistible. It’s travel and gossip like you’ve never heard before: hilarious, unfiltered, and unapologetically messy from the experts who have lived it. Join us for a mix of laughs, shade, and of course a whole lot of messy goodness. Because let’s face it: everyone loves a Yacht Mess. For advertising opportunities please email  [email protected]    We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can:  https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
Podcast website
ComedyTV & Film

Listen to Yacht Mess with Daisy & Marc, Bad Friends and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.6 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/3/2025 - 2:44:43 PM