Daisy Kelliher and Marc MacNamara's get to the bottom of the MYSTERY CUCUMBER on RHOSLC

As Bravocon approaches, Marc and Daisy dive into who they're most excited to see and which franchises are bringing the juiciest drama. Daisy dishes on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City crossover with Below Deck, revealing who she was most nervous to work with (and who turned out to be an absolute delight). Plus, can Meredith Marks really bend water? And yes, we finally solve the mystery of whose cucumber that was.