Hosted by Below Deck’s Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher and former charter guest and world traveling director Marc MacNamara! On Yacht Mess we unpack the wildest, most cringeworthy, yet somehow fascinating people and events that make you shake your head and say, “Did that really just happen?” Whether it’s a charter gone completely wrong, a vacation that turned into a nightmare, or the hot viral story, we’ve got it all—and we're here to laugh through the madness with you. Let’s navigate the waves of drama, from celebrity meltdowns to hilarious mishaps in pop culture and the high & low tides of luxury getaways – and the sometimes-outrageous behavior that makes yachting and travel so irresistible. It’s travel and gossip like you’ve never heard before: hilarious, unfiltered, and unapologetically messy from the experts who have lived it. Join us for a mix of laughs, shade, and of course a whole lot of messy goodness. Because let’s face it: everyone loves a Yacht Mess.
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4
Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy