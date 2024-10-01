Top Stations
Leisure
贤者时间
贤者时间
贤者时间播客
《贤者时间》是一档从普通人视角观察其他普通人的播客节目，由小张和治治两个普通人主持。📧
[email protected]
Leisure
Available Episodes
5 of 56
被刺痛也只是瞬间的事情，而瞬间会过去
说好只聊5分钟那件事……忍不住，根本忍不住。万幸理智拉回了我们。03:50再见爱人，一顿由真人做成的情绪大餐19:43如果你得到一个老实男人，你这辈子都将失去为自己辩护的资格37:32我知道你也不坏，可是你太像我的妈妈01:05:46敢于不高兴的小孩才是真正的好东西～01:26:22领导发来消息，手机都变得晦气01:34:21当别人问我是哪里人我就开始应激01:55:38你怎么连区区性骚扰这种事都不能自洽呢02:10:00推倒大脑中那些由恐惧铸造的链路，建立一条安全的新路*** 本期节目由 祝你这个冬天不感冒的力度伸 和你一起收听 ***安顿身体和安抚心灵同样重要！寒冬来临气温骤降，上美团买药搜索「力度伸」，或点击链接即可购买和我们一起补充高剂量维C，增强抵抗力，轻松过冬！（刺啦~ ～ ~ 将酸酸甜甜泡腾片扔入水中）也欢迎收听「对这个不感冒」企划的更多内容。
--------
2:19:54
世界是个草台班子，女人为什么不能是班长
游记过半，我们讨论到一些权力迷思：如果女人上桌的代价是要把“讨厌杨笠”作为投名状，这一切还值得吗？后来我们发现，原来女人最好的桌子，是自己的庆功宴。PART1 游记03:16溶洞探险记06:54是朋友就陪我待在经济舱42:31不是非要等脚趾头烂掉才买鞋57:55世界是个草台班子，我为什么不能是班长PART2 女人与桌01:14:39你不能指责沉默的女孩缺乏勇气01:19:33当她的男老板给攻击杨笠的文章点了“在看”01:26:11可觉得付航不好笑的人，也不坐在评委席啊01:38:56打造自己的桌子，并且不要看不起它01:49:17我既要全女，也要在非全女的空间里获得公平*** 本期福利 ***百老汇殿堂级音乐剧《我，堂吉诃德》，荣获 1966 年托尼奖5项大奖，被许多人认为是有史以来最好的音乐剧之一。推荐大家去看，就算是为了我们心中的阿尔东莎。🐦贤者听友早鸟返场专属：880 / 680 票档单张半价；1080票档第二张半价，购买1080票档，每张赠送本轮官摄纪念U盘、场刊、随机纪念品（徽章、主题书包、票根等，数量有限赠完为止）购票直通车：ticket.antank.cn*** 贤润发 ***贤者时间“爱上复杂”贴纸第二批预售已开启，在公众号“贤者时间播客”回复贴纸两个字即可购买。
--------
2:07:10
硬币延长落地时间，为了让你看清你有多想要那个正面
我们都不喜欢夏天，万幸夏天过去了。今天聊了聊在煎熬的夏天里吊着我们苟活下去的一切：动画片、推理游戏、玄学研究和山东往事。04:57《头脑特工队》之父母爱情20:49那个急于消灭悲伤的人31:23精神食粮推荐：《逆转裁判》&《早安，三国打工人》45:29把山东男人的头按在键盘上是危险的事50:21高我自有安排！01:06:00重庆之旅彩蛋：“他是公务员，而我只是化妆师”音乐：1. Larry Ashmore - Little Theme A2. Анатолий Беляев (баян) - СВЕТИТ МЕСЯЦ*** 本期节目由 MoveFree益节 和你一起收听 ***MoveFree 益节是美国专业关节健康品牌，100% 纯进口，产品通过了中国质量检验协会和美国FDA的双重认证。脆皮打工人缓痛首选“绿标瓶”，有效缓解关节不适，有效修复受损的关节软骨；长辈及补钙人群优选“五合一高钙氨糖”，关节骨骼一起补，高含量钙+维生素D，不需要吃其他钙片。以下任一渠道均可优惠购买：1.点击s.tb.cn 直接跳转2.🍑搜索“MoveFree益节”找到官方海外旗舰店，向客服报暗号“贤者时间”，即可获得专属链接3.复制淘口令： 07￥eGX134KM3aa￥ m.tb.cn CZ0016 贤者时间
--------
1:14:31
人一虚弱，就百鬼入侵
汪汪汪，汪汪汪汪汪汪汪。汪汪。[[[[ 欢迎光临～老狗聊天室 ]]]]～ 请携带轻松愉快的心情 ～17:00张兰、林志玲、杨幂谁更有生命力22:32人在疲倦的时候总是格外在意杂音45:36在通勤的地铁上收紧核心49:07浴缸浮潜记51:49绿萝很好养活，但花也有花的决心01:06:30🔍在线寻找离婚搭子01:09:48夏天就该大汗淋漓音乐：Lucienne Vernay - Auprès de ma blonde*** 本期节目由 GNC 健安喜 和你一起收听 ***GNC 健安喜成立于1935年，是拥有89年历史的全球知名营养品牌。无论何时何地，遇到压力困难的时候，别忘了有GNC与你一起仰起头直面它，活得自在有生命力。也欢迎大家通过GNC每日营养包，一站式解决多种营养需求，轻轻松松，提高免疫力，开启从容健康生活。
--------
1:30:17
女配不转正｜陵容浣碧露露及晴儿及其她
🌱11:14《如懿传》卫嬿婉、《长月烬明》叶冰裳、《甄嬛传》安陵容、《小鱼儿与花无缺》江玉燕、《武林外史》白飞飞：抽到烂牌的女孩42:37《第八号当铺》阿精：爱一个人就是帮他做假账52:54《第八号当铺》孙卓：被惩戒的命运，延续给戏外的林韦君☘️01:02:32《奋斗》露露：没有北京户口的人不敢啃蛋糕01:18:38《南来北往》姚玉玲：「舔狗男」vs「拜金女」01:36:57《北京爱情故事》杨紫曦：你若不离不弃我便不孕不育01:49:48《甄嬛传》浣碧：打响反配平文学第一枪02:09:20《还珠格格》赛娅：「菀菀类卿」受害者鼻祖🍀02:17:20《还珠格格》晴儿：冰山火种，伺机燃烧音乐：1. Seth_Makes_Sounds - Bubbglegum Pop Song2. 馬來印度大樂隊 - 無情火車*** 本期节目由 哈药朴雪口服液 和你一起收听***哈药集团是全国医药行业首家上市公司，也是黑龙江省首家上市公司。朴雪牌铁维生素b12口服液富铁小粉瓶，6倍吸收力，温和不伤胃喔！
--------
2:47:34
Show more
About 贤者时间
《贤者时间》是一档从普通人视角观察其他普通人的播客节目，由小张和治治两个普通人主持。📧
[email protected]
Podcast website
