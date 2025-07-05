Powered by RND
Wrestle Lingus Show
Wrestle Lingus Show

The Creative Control Network, Bleav
ComedySports
Wrestle Lingus Show
  • Smackdown: Meka Leka Hi Meka Hiney Ho
    Smackdown: Meka Leka Hi Meka Hiney Ho
Last solo show, no not the wrestler, I mean doing a show alone, Faustie is back next week! Draggin fools outta cars, yadddamean? Is Orton gonna flip? Don't really get Drew's shirt Charlotte look good? More women botching Not an AEW "All star" tag match Yea, she earned a title shot Get some new names Jade just saw her Fraxiom first loss Will Zilla come to help soon?
    29:00
  • Dynamite: F Your Way to the Top
    Dynamite: F Your Way to the Top
Sasha throws her weight around, in more than one way The Heavenly Bodies vs Fighter Hybussa Can you put that on the line? Fox is easily lead Those are sooooome challengers God I love a good woman's botch The main event? Really? No, for real!
    32:11
  • Collision: 200k on the Way
    Collision: 200k on the Way
One promo and away we go Mox just hanging outside lol How bad of an actress is she? The size of Pear Shaped Productions legs I think her nipple is pierced 25-0 no title shot Don wears on me, not cuz he is doing his job Bowens tired of jobbing "All star" woman match
    29:40
  • RAW: I Would Book it Like...
    RAW: I Would Book it Like...
What the hell is Pat doing? Seth is confused Liv and Dom both hurt? He broke his dick. Jade next to Rox is odd Gunther will end Goldberg Kross actually getting a PLE match Becky Bayley Lykra I still hear puta in the song Jey still looked strong  
    26:27
  • Dynamite: 9" vs 14"
    Dynamite: 9" vs 14"
Welcome to the hot bed of tennis, Mexico! Time for Grandslam Dynamite First I was impressed but then I was annoyed 80 man tag match Briscoe is gonna show him! People don't think on their feet A pesos match, enough already This is how Sasha and Toni SHOULD go down, but this is how it WILL go down. This is the main event? And why does the beast look better in pics than in his gear?  
    53:46

About Wrestle Lingus Show

Imagine a world that wasn’t offended by jokes, a world that wasn’t sawft and clutched their pearls when a group of people were made fun of. Imagine people had common sense to know if you were busting balls, it didn’t automatically mean you hated someone or something. Now imagine George Carlin, Lisa Lampanelli, Dice, Eddie Murphy, Bill Burr. Perry Karavello & Howard Stern had a show where they had to review WWE & AEW.Welcome to The Wrestle Lingus Show. Since 2012 Cav Manning & Faustie Walnuts have been offending the wrestling world. Not for the sawft, not for the easily offended. Tough but fair…. We aren’t here to make friends…we’re here to get downloads.X, IG, TikTok @LingusMafiaBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/wrestle-lingus-show--6049959/support.
ComedySportsWrestling

Wrestle Lingus Show: Podcasts in Family

