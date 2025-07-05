About Wrestle Lingus Show

Imagine a world that wasn't offended by jokes, a world that wasn't sawft and clutched their pearls when a group of people were made fun of. Imagine people had common sense to know if you were busting balls, it didn't automatically mean you hated someone or something. Now imagine George Carlin, Lisa Lampanelli, Dice, Eddie Murphy, Bill Burr. Perry Karavello & Howard Stern had a show where they had to review WWE & AEW.Welcome to The Wrestle Lingus Show. Since 2012 Cav Manning & Faustie Walnuts have been offending the wrestling world. Not for the sawft, not for the easily offended. Tough but fair…. We aren't here to make friends…we're here to get downloads.