The AEW-some Pod w/ Johnny Taylor, Diana Prince & Gringo Fantastico

Episode 180 - Anarchy in the AZ

Double or Nothing happened and the AEW-Some Pod Crew is here to bring our takes to the table. Johnny is MIA this week so horror hosts Diana Prince (The Last Drive-In on Shudder) and Gringo Fantastico (Fantastico Disasterpiece Theatre on Troma Now) tag in Brock Lesnar Guy (Michael Daniel) to help out with the antics! Diana and Michael were in attendance for the big event and give a live event reaction to the chaos that unfolded at the PPV. Gringo rejoices in the fact that he was right about the results of the main event! Boy did Swerve give a stapler display after getting a back alley tongue piercing! Were the trio moved or unmoved? Listen and find out!