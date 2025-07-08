The AEW-some Pod w/ Johnny Taylor, Diana Prince & Gringo Fantastico

The AEWSome Pod trio of Johnny Taylor ("Bummin' with the Devil" on Tubi), Diana Prince (Shudder's "The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs), and Gringo Fantastico ("Fantastico Disasterpiece Theatre" on Troma Now) are back and it's time to cover AEW Grand Slam Mexico and Collision in a super double punch episode consisting of a moving Spanish speaking Hangman promo, Noir Toni Storm knockout declarations, and multi-man tag matches that necessitated reinforced rings! MJF gets nuclear heat with the Mexico crowd and Mistico gives a display of what he means to his homeland, along with all the luchadors you can handle! Join the team for their hot takes on apparently hot posteriors, and hot action!
--------
1:02:56
--------
1:02:56
Ep. 182: 4 hours of Fyter Fest madness, 1 podcast to rule them all!
AEW-some Pod Ep. 182: 4 hours of Fyter Fest madness, 1 podcast to rule them all! Diana Prince (The Last Drive-In), Johnny Taylor (The Hard Times), and Gringo Fantastico (Disasterpiece Theater) break it all down — from Hangman saving Ospreay, to Omega/Okada’s brawl, MJF’s supreme dickery, FTR cheating like pros, Toni Storm’s steak dinner, Thekla’s creepy debut, and more. Plus: Hero, Dick & Match of the Week. If AEW threw it at us, we caught it (and suplexed it).
--------
1:00:15
--------
1:00:15
Episode 181 – Moné in the Bank (of Timelessness)
This week on The AEW-some Pod, comedian Johnny Taylor Jr., horror host Diana Prince (aka Darcy the Mail Girl), and lucha wildcard Gringo Fantastico unpack an episode of Dynamite that actually delivered across the board.
Hangman gets introspective, Swerve gets accusatory, and Ospreay tries to keep the peace like a man who’s really tired of fighting his friends. Meanwhile, Josh Alexander cements his place as AEW’s most punchable man, and Brody King just punches him.
We also get blood, brawls, Thekla out of nowhere, and a Trios squash so one-sided it barely qualified as cardio.
And yes—Mercedes and Toni Storm finally go face-to-face in a promo that’s part dream match, part power trip, and just suggestive enough to make the internet weird about it.
--------
46:11
--------
46:11
Episode 180 - Anarchy in the AZ
Double or Nothing happened and the AEW-Some Pod Crew is here to bring our takes to the table. Johnny is MIA this week so horror hosts Diana Prince (The Last Drive-In on Shudder) and Gringo Fantastico (Fantastico Disasterpiece Theatre on Troma Now) tag in Brock Lesnar Guy (Michael Daniel) to help out with the antics! Diana and Michael were in attendance for the big event and give a live event reaction to the chaos that unfolded at the PPV. Gringo rejoices in the fact that he was right about the results of the main event! Boy did Swerve give a stapler display after getting a back alley tongue piercing! Were the trio moved or unmoved? Listen and find out!
About The AEW-some Pod w/ Johnny Taylor, Diana Prince & Gringo Fantastico
Join Diana Prince (Darcy the Mail Girl from The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs and Halloween Ends), comedian Johnny Taylor [The Hard Times, Stand-Up! Records, Tubi], Gringo Fantastico [Troma's Gringo Fantastico's Disasterpiece Theater] and regular guest hosts like Brendan Petrizzo [Devil’s Triangle, Robot Apocalypse], and Joe Bob Briggs [The Last Drive-In]. Together, they deliver two episodes a week, recapping AEW Dynamite, Collision, and all the pay-per-view events with dry humor and sharp insights. No fluff—just fresh perspectives and plenty of laughs. Stay up to date by tuning in twice a week. Don’t forget to rate, review, and subscribe!