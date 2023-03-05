Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Work Appropriate

Inspired by her immensely popular newsletter, author Anne Helen Petersen turns her attention to the wild world of work in Work Appropriate. Featuring guest appe... More
Inspired by her immensely popular newsletter, author Anne Helen Petersen turns her attention to the wild world of work in Work Appropriate. Featuring guest appe... More

  • How To Care Less About Your Job with Simone Stolzoff
    If you spend a lot of your life doing something, it's natural to care about it! But sometimes the amount we care about our jobs does not match the way our jobs care about us. So when you come to the realization you need to care a little less about your job... how do you actually do that? Simone Stolzoff, author of The Good Enough Job: Reclaiming Life From Work, joins host Anne Helen Petersen to answer questions from listeners who want to dial down the caring.Order The Good Enough Job at Bookshop.org. Use the code WORK to get 10% off!Got a sticky situation at work that you need help figuring out? Tell us about it at www.workappropriate.com.Follow @CrookedMedia on Instagram and Twitter for more original content, host takeovers and other community events.
    5/17/2023
    46:04
  • My Industry is Failing: Non-Profits Edition with Nicole Washington
    We're diving into the wide, wondrous, and often deeply messed up world of non-profits. Nicole Washington returns to join host Anne Helen Petersen and answer listeners' questions like, "Were my expectations too high?" "How much of my industry can I personally fix?" And "How do I quit without the whole organization collapsing?" If you work in an industry that seems like it's failing, we want to hear about it! Send us your quandary at www.workappropriate.comFollow @CrookedMedia on Instagram and Twitter for more original content, host takeovers and other community events
    5/10/2023
    41:14
  • Managing Up with Alaina Fuld
    If your boss is making your life hard, you've probably heard the advice to "manage up." Should everyone be spending more time cultivating their managing up skills? Or should managers just be spending more time figuring out what’s actually going on in their department? Alaina Fuld, Sr. Manager for Communications & Community Impact at Brooks Running (and one of AHP's BFFs), joins host Anne Helen Petersen for tips on work with your boss to get what you need.Need advice about a sticky situation at work? Head to www.workappropriate.com and ask away!Follow @CrookedMedia on Instagram and Twitter for more original content, host takeovers and other community events.
    5/3/2023
    45:11
  • Remote Work Done Right with Marissa Goldberg
    Learning how to work or manage or collaborate remotely is a very real skill-- but for many workers and organizations, it had to happen overnight, with no training or preparation. Three years after the start of the pandemic, companies want to go back to "normal," and workers aren't so into the idea. Marissa Goldberg, founder of Remote Work Prep, joins host Anne Helen Petersen to answer listeners' questions about why hybrid meetings are so awful, how to manage a remote team who seems to be slacking, and how to find a mentor when you've never met your colleagues in person.Got a workplace quandary you need help figuring out? Head to www.workappropriate.com and tell us about it.Follow @CrookedMedia on Instagram and Twitter for more original content, host takeovers and other community events.
    4/26/2023
    57:40
  • Making Parental Leave Better for Everyone with Raena Boston
    The state of paid parental leave in the U.S. is abysmal. And advocating for it, coordinating it, and scraping it together more often than not falls to mothers. Raena Boston, co-founder of Chamber of Mothers, joins host Anne Helen Petersen to answer questions from listeners about advocating for paid leave, how to plan for your leave, and whether you can start-- or quit-- a job while you're pregnant.Got a workplace quandary you need help figuring out? Head to www.workappropriate.com and tell us about it!Follow @CrookedMedia on Instagram and Twitter for more original content, host takeovers and other community events.
    4/19/2023
    56:02

About Work Appropriate

Inspired by her immensely popular newsletter, author Anne Helen Petersen turns her attention to the wild world of work in Work Appropriate. Featuring guest appearances by the smartest people Anne knows, the show delivers humorous but practical workplace advice for a range of listener questions. The problems may be limitless but so are the solutions!
