How To Care Less About Your Job with Simone Stolzoff

If you spend a lot of your life doing something, it's natural to care about it! But sometimes the amount we care about our jobs does not match the way our jobs care about us. So when you come to the realization you need to care a little less about your job... how do you actually do that? Simone Stolzoff, author of The Good Enough Job: Reclaiming Life From Work, joins host Anne Helen Petersen to answer questions from listeners who want to dial down the caring.Order The Good Enough Job at Bookshop.org. Use the code WORK to get 10% off!Got a sticky situation at work that you need help figuring out? Tell us about it at www.workappropriate.com.Follow @CrookedMedia on Instagram and Twitter for more original content, host takeovers and other community events.