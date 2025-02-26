Special guest incoming to teach you the secrets to getting 10k plus in credit & repairing those credit scores. If there was such thing as a Credit Wizard... Kris is it. She helps people improve their credit scores with all of these backdoor tips & tricks that allow her clients to start businesses, leave financially abusive relationships, qualify for & buy much needed cars & more. Money used to be my biggest trigger, but turns out when you just learn how money & credit work... it's not so scary anymore & as Kris will tell us, it can become a valuable tool. Join Kris’ Facebook group >>here<<Check out her membership >>here<< ➡️The Warrior Goddess Transformation Program...empowering witches to lose weight after trauma without endless self sacrifice using depth psychology aligned body energetics.➡️ Sign up here➡️Other Fitness Witchcraft Programs & Mini Courses >>here<<🥳CONNECT WITH ME:Check out Emily's Recipe BlogFind her on InstagramFind her on TikTok🔮Join the FACEBOOK GROUP Fitness Tips for Witches
--------
1:00:36
Your Magic Isn't For Everyone—Calling Myself Out
As a witch, you're not for everyone. You simply can't be. Well, 2.5 years ago I recorded a very angry episode calling out "toxic" fitness coaches & today I'm here to update the story. You might not be for everyone, but let's chat about what to do when someone isn't "for you" instead of pointing fingers. We'll get into Jesus based coaches & even go over past spiritual mentors I've had & go over what it really means to be "toxic" versus just not your type.
--------
34:34
Releasing Yo Yo Patterns with Food & Money
Turns out binge spending & binge eating tend to go hand in hand & if you try to eliminate one, sometimes the other can pop up if you don't release the root cause of this behavior pattern. When you can dive into the depths of the subconscious mind & deeply integrate working with the consciousness of your body & your emotions... you're able to release on again off again cycles at the ROOT. (And here, we make this process witchy too) This is a replay of a mini training done for my Facebook community, Fitness Tips for Witches.
--------
30:01
Psychology of Magic
How does magic work on a psychological level? What do spells & shamanic journeying do to the mind? Is there actual science that backs this up? (Yes) Welcome to the intersection of science, psychology, & magic. Buckle up witches, we're talking about Jung, the Order of the Golden Dawn, the Stanford Research Institute, & everything in between. All science was once magic, and now the science is finally catching up.
--------
37:34
Imposter Syndrome & Money Mindset for Spiritual Entrepreneurs
Whether you're a spiritual entrepreneur or not, you're going to want to give this a listen to hear about how to move past imposter syndrome & for some aha moments around money mindset, especially when it comes to charging for services. Don't shoot the messenger with this one, what you hear in this episode is vital for successful spiritual entrepreneurship precisely because it tends to go against what you've been led to believe…
Where health & fitness meets magic & witchcraft. ✨Join Emily, Druidic High Priestess & the founder of Fitness Witchcraft which helps witches to become mentally & physically healthy after trauma for advice & discussions that relate to your wellbeing--from science based nutritional advice to magic, deity work, & all the psychology that backs it up.