Releasing Yo Yo Patterns with Food & Money

Turns out binge spending & binge eating tend to go hand in hand & if you try to eliminate one, sometimes the other can pop up if you don't release the root cause of this behavior pattern. When you can dive into the depths of the subconscious mind & deeply integrate working with the consciousness of your body & your emotions... you're able to release on again off again cycles at the ROOT. This is a replay of a mini training done for my Facebook community, Fitness Tips for Witches.